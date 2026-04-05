Klint Kubiak's Hiring Brings Various Resources to the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Klint Kubiak as their head coach for various, tangible reasons that involve his offensive abilities, among other reasons. Kubiak will be handed a significantly better roster than any of the past three Raiders coaches that have come and gone over the past three seasons.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak's Positive Baggage

Las Vegas hired Kubiak for all of the traits he already has, and his long-term potential in an elevated role. Kubiak, along with an improved Raiders roster, will turn the Raiders' offense around by addressing as many of the unit's issues as possible. Kubiak's experience will help with the logistics.

Specifically, the Raiders are relying on Kubiak to draw on all the resources he has gained along the way. His playcalling was one of the primary reasons he was brought to Las Vegas. He sharpened his skills in several offensive coaching roles before accepting the Raiders' head coaching position.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He will be an upgrade at head coach. Collectively, he and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko will be an upgrade over what the Raiders have had previously. How much of an upgrade remains to be seen, but the bar is low at the moment because of past seasons. Improvement seems inevitable.

As much experience as Kubiak brings to the table, he has never been a head coach in the National Football League. However, he knows a few current and former NFL head coaches whom he can lean on, such as his father, former Denver Broncos head coach, Gary Kubiak.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The younger Kubiak will lead the Raiders in his own right. It will largely be his vision that the Raiders are built around, especially on offense. He has proven himself aside from his well-respected father. Still, having a former NFL head coach as a dad certainly helps a first-time head coach.

Las Vegas needs Kubiak to rely on every possible resource at his disposal, which technically includes his father. He recently gave insight into his personal and professional relationship with his dad. The Raiders will take all the help they can get. Gary is a valuable source as his son takes the next step.

Jan 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“I'd say I talk to him almost every day about everything from asking questions about scheme, about the draft, about how to assemble the hitting tee in our garage for my kids. He’s my dad. We talk about everything – work, family – every day,” Kubiak said.

“We didn't really have that exact direct conversation he gets. I was fortunate enough to get to work under him in Denver and see how he handled the job and just was really fortunate to have role models like him and other guys I worked for. And we're going to try to do it my own way. I'm not going to try to be like them.”