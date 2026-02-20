1 Bold Way Raiders Can Use Cap Space Surplus

The Las Vegas Raiders have already accomplished a ton in the 2026 NFL offseason, weeks before free agency has even kicked off. They've already brought on a sterling new staff, headlined by Head Coach Klint Kubiak and Offensive Coordinator Andrew Janosko, both of whom came over from the Seattle Seahawks fresh off a victory in Super Bowl LX.



On top of those inspiring hires, the Raiders also locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with their 3-14 finish last season. With it, they're presumed to be taking Indiana's Fernando Mendoza to be their new franchise quarterback and future cornerstone. But General Manager John Spytek still has a ton of work to do. Las Vegas had plenty of glaring holes in its roster beyond QB. Thankfully, the Raiders also have a projected $84 million in cap space to add talent in free agency.



What if the Raiders traded for Tua Tagovailoa?



The Las Vegas Raiders could have an incredibly quick turnaround next season. Equipped with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, nine other selections — including five others in the first four rounds — and $84 million in cap space, Sin City could bring in an infusion of talent that could open the door to a dramatic resurgence a la the Chicago Bears or New England Patriots this past year.

However, there's another way that the Raiders could use their cap space besides free agency.

They could also explore the trade market, taking on expensive talent from cap-strapped teams. Or they could offer another franchise financial alleviation in return for additional draft capital, allowing them to load up on young players to craft a cohesive timeline with a deep crop of difference-makers. For example,

Las Vegas could trade for Tua Tagovailoa from the Miami Dolphins. ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that the Fins are motivated to move off of Tagovailoa's contract and are willing to get creative to do so:

"Miami is expected to be willing to pay down a portion of Tagovailoa's contract to help facilitate a trade, sources told ESPN, though the money still makes it challenging." The Raiders have the money to absorb his deal as is, though. Rather than forcing the Dolphins to absorb a significant portion of his salary before the deal, Las Vegas could coerce Miami into giving up draft picks instead, while also taking Geno Smith back in the deal.



If the Raiders did swap Smith for Tagovailoa, they'd be tacking on around $20 million in cap hit for next season. After that, they're free to cut him using the built-in "out" within his contract, incurring only $34 million in dead cap over the next two years in the process.

With Mendoza still on his rookie deal, Las Vegas has more than enough flexibility to pull off this deal, make Tagovailoa an expensive but serviceable backup for 2026, and add draft capital in the process. It all depends on what kind of picks Miami would be willing to give up to get it done and how many.

