3 Teams That Could Trade for Raiders’ Geno Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders have a plan at quarterback. The heavens practically mandated that — aided by some intense tanking — when the team wrapped up its 2025 NFL season at just 3-14, securing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft in the process. Presumably, the Raiders will take Indiana quarterback, NCAA champion, and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza with the first-overall selection.



That's been the assumption since it was confirmed that Las Vegas would be picking at the top of the draft. What hasn't been decided is what the Raiders will do with Geno Smith. He's under contract through the 2027 season, although the team has a potential out after next year that prevents them from incurring any dead cap. However, trading him this offseason might be the best way for the Raiders to get some value back in return for Smith's services.



Geno Smith would be an upgrade for these teams



1. New York Jets



After watching Sam Darnold win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Jets might not want to risk another former quarterback of theirs going on to succeed with another team. NY cleared house this past offseason, firing Aaron Glenn three weeks following the conclusion of the 2025 campaign. General Manager Darren Mougey probably won't survive another abysmal season, considering the Jets already scapegoated their head coach this year.



The quarterback free agent market this offseason is practically non-existent outside of Mac Jones and Malik Willis. The prospect pool is similarly shallow after Fernando Mendoza. For a team like the Jets, the trade wire might be the best avenue to find a new answer under center. Unless New York wants to go another season with Justin Fields and Brady Cook at the helm, dealing for Geno Smith might be the best path available for Mougey to ensure his job security.



2. Minnesota Vikings



The Minnesota Vikings are another franchise searching for answers at QB. J.J. McCarthy showed this past season that he's not ready to lead a roster that's built for contention everywhere aside from quarterback. Trading for someone like Geno Smith, a talented and established veteran who has shown that he's capable of winning with the right support system around him but is a non-threat to McCarthy's future with the team, would be the ideal fix to the Vikings' conundrum.



Kevin O'Connell could revive Smith's career in Minnesota, aided by a deep host of weapons at his disposal. Taking a bridge year and allowing McCarthy to learn the system without the pressure of leading a contender in his third season is the right move for the Vikings, especially considering Smith's likely low price point.



3. Miami Dolphins



The Miami Dolphins currently have three quarterbacks under contract for the 2026 season: Quinn Ewers, Cam Miller, and Tua Tagovailoa. The team benched Tagovailoa this year, despite still owing him over $175 million in cap hit over the next three years. Miami has reportedly been willing to include draft capital to get off of his contract in a trade.



Regardless of what they do with Tagovailoa, the Dolphins need some kind of solution under center. The Raiders, with their ample cap space, could offer Miami a two-fold answer. Las Vegas could send Geno Smith and his talents to South Beach, take back Tagovailoa and his massive contract as a backup for Mendoza, and net some extra draft capital in the process.

