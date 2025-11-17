1 Key Raiders Storyline Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Cowboys
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost seven of their past eight games, but hope to end that streak on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Monday night's matchup will be the first of two consecutive home games for the Raiders.
The Raiders' Hope
The Raiders face a challenging schedule over the second half of the season. After losing several winnable games, the Raiders must now find a way to win games they are not expected to. Week 10 was one of those games, but the Raiders let it slip through their fingers.
They hope to correct their many mistakes and steal a victory against a Cowboys team that has three of their last four games. Christian Gonzalez of NFL.com noted one critical storyline from Monday night's matchup.
"It will be 11 days since the last time Geno Smith and the Raiders took the field after a Thursday night loss to the Broncos. How will Smith look after suffering a quad contusion in Week 10? The Raiders signal-caller was not on the injury report for this week, but it's been a rough first season for Smith in Las Vegas. In two prime-time games this season, Smith and the Raiders offense are 0-2 and scoring an average of eight points with 203 total yards," Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez noted that a struggling Raiders offense has a puncher's chance against a Cowboys defense that has struggled at times this season. Las Vegas' offense has issues moving the ball, the Cowboys' defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses from doing so.
"Monday's matchup against a Cowboys defense allowing 397.4 yards per game allows Smith and Co. to turn things around. Ashton Jeanty is second among rookies with 547 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Jeanty has forced 47 missed tackles on runs this season, which ranks third in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats," Gonzalez said.
"Meanwhile, Brock Bowers has returned to form after dealing with a knee injury earlier in the season. Despite missing three games, Bowers is tied among tight ends for the most games with 100-plus receiving yards (2). If the Raiders would like to snap their three-game skid, Smith has to get the ball to his playmakers to keep pace with the Cowboys offense."
The Raiders must find a way to get their offense on track, after struggling essentially the entire season. Heading into Week 12, Carroll explained his working relationship with Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly.
"We've been working together the whole time, and Chip [Kelly] has a world of experience that I've counted on throughout, and we're always working to continue to grow together as much as we can and be representative. We've been disappointed two of the last three weeks with what we've done. We had a fantastic week in between that. So, we're trying to get it right,” Carroll said.
