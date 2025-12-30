The Latest on the Raiders' Quarterback Situation

The Las Vegas Raiders' injury luck is unlike any other in the National Football League. For the second season in a row, the Raiders have been struck hard by the injury bug.

The Raiders have had a forgettable season for various reasons. Injuries have undoubtedly been Las Vegas ' downfall recently.

Raiders' Current Status

Immediately after the game, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll said he believed Smith sustained a high ankle sprain late in the game against the Giants. Defensive lineman Adam Butler also went down with an injury.

“He'll get checked out in the morning with the MRIs and all that. I don't know what that means, but that's pretty hard to bounce back from, so that might knock him out next week. We'll have to wait and see. Adam [Butler] has a bicep strain of some sort, and again, we won't know for a while

On Monday, Carroll gave an update on Smith's injury status and what the Raiders plant to do if he is unable to go on Sunday. While the final decision still needs to be made, it seems the Raiders are prepared.

"It looks like he does not have a high ankle sprain, but he sprained his ankle, and so we'll see what that means. I don't know right now, but it's significant, though," Carroll said.

"Well, we'll just go day-to-day and see what's happening, but it's going to be hard for him to play I think. It'll be a challenge. No. Let's just see what happens here and give us a couple days here. We'll figure it out. I'm anxious to see Kenny [Pickett] and Aidan [O'Connell] play if they get the chance, so we'll see how that goes."

The Raiders are 2-14 and have lost 10 consecutive games for the second consecutive season. Carroll explained what he hopes to see from his team over the final week of the season. The Raiders are close to arguably the best offseason they have had in a long time.

"I'd like to have fun playing football, practice with a lot of energy, get ready for a game. We're playing Kansas City. They won the freaking division for 10 years straight or whatever it is. It'll be fun to play them,” Carroll said.

“Fun to go against Andy [Reid], to me. And so, there's no reason for usto think about anything other than playing ball. And so, from the locker room, that's what I said to them afterward, that we got one week to do something special. Let's make sure that we do everything we can to create that, and we'll see what happens."

Do not miss another Raiders story by signing up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE