How the Raiders' Plan to Compensate for Loss of Jakobi Meyers
The similarities between this season's Las Vegas Raiders team and last season's Raiders are uncanny.
Raiders' Void to Fill
For the second consecutive season, the Raiders traded away their top wide receiver. Jakobi Meyers' situation was vastly different from Davante Adams', but the result was the same. Las Vegas again has to adjust to life without the top receiver they began the season with.
This is undoubtedly a challenge for everyone involved, especially offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and quarterback Geno Smith. The Raiders refused to trade Meyers at the start of the season because of how critical he was to the offense. That spoke volumes about Meyers' value to the Raiders.
Shortly before trading Meyers, the Raiders signed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The addition of Lockett should help somewhat negate Meyers' departure. As the Raiders prepared for Week 12, Smith explained how the Raiders planned to make up for the loss of Meyers.
"Yeah, I mean I don't think you can ever fill that void. I think Jakobi [Meyers] was just such a special guy, and he did a lot around here, and he's well respected in the locker room and guys really loved him. Tyler [Lockett] is his own person, and again, Tyler is a veteran who's played a lot of football,” Smith said.
“He's caught a lot of passes. He understands defenses, and I think that will help the younger guys. If you look at Tyler, he's not the most - he's the most unassuming guy. You wouldn't look at him and say he's had all the success he's had on the football field, but he's done it because he can play from the neck up, and that's where we want to get everybody to, to that level where they understand the game and can be quarterback friendly and play from the neck up as well."
Smith elaborated on what he feels Lockett brings to the Raiders' offense. Lockett brings not only years of experience around the National Football League with him, but years of experience with Smith himself, in Seattle. That should go a long way in helping Smith become more comfortable.
"I mean, he's always going to make the play when the play needs to be made. I mean, that's Tyler Lockett. It's been his entire career where he's always been in the right spot. He understands where the holes are in the defense, and then he catches the ball. He gets open and catches the ball. I mean, that's the number one rule for receiver," Smith said.
"Again, he's a guy, along with the other guys, who we justwant to give him the ball when the time's right, but we've got to continue to spread the ball around and get the ball into the hands of all of our playmakers. I think Tyler is a guy who's going to help this offense really down the stretch."
