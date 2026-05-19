The Raiders' 2026 Schedule Made 1 Thing Clearer

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has confirmed a very specific plan for the team this season and beyond. Las Vegas has made wholesale changes to its coaching staff and has begun doing so with its roster. The Raiders made an addition to every position group on the roster this offseason.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Captain Kirk

At no position is the Raiders' plan for the short- and long-term future more specific than at quarterback. The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly before using the No. 1 draft pick on quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas plans to bring Mendoza along gradually.

The Raiders will lean on Cousins to start the 2026 season. Las Vegas will likely roll with the punches with him at quarterback for even longer, if possible. There is no rush to start Mendoza. After an up-and-down tenure with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins feels mentally and physically ready.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I think time has helped. I think getting to play at the end of this past season also helped get my confidence back, to be able to get out there and kind of realize your body's good to go and feeling good,” Cousins said after signing with the Raiders.

“The offseason always helps, to have that time away from football to kind of let things rest and heal, and then I've been very impressed just even in the last three days meeting with the Raiders performance staff, some talented people there that I also think will do a great job with a 37-year old, soon to be 38 year old. I think they'll put together a great plan for me to make sure that I'm feeling my best."

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Raiders need Cousins to stay healthy enough to buy Mendoza additional time to develop during a regular season in which they are not expected to make the playoffs. In his own, unique way, Cousins is as much a part of the Raiders' plans for the immediate future as anyone else.

How Cousins holds up throughout the 2026 season will be a significant story. More specifically, how long he can play and play at a competent level will determine the Raiders' season.

Elephant in the Room

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

There is undoubtedly a Silver and Black elephant at the Raiders' headquarters, and that elephant wears No. 15. The Raiders are all in on Mendoza. So much so that Cousins will be a buffer, of sorts, for the rookie quarterback. There is no question that Mendoza is the Raiders' quarterback of the future.

The elephant in the room is figuring out when in the season the Raiders' front office and coaching staff will be comfortable starting Mendoza. The Raiders have little to gain by rushing Mendoza on the field, but it is inevitable that he will start at some point this season. The question is, when?

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders have yet to provide a timeline for when they plan to start Mendoza. The recent schedule release is the most significant clue about when that could be. Assuming Cousins stays healthy and plays well, the schedule is the best possible predictor of when Mendoza will start .

Cousins should be able to at least make it through a manageable first four games. However, a brutal stretch of games could set Mendoza up to start later in the season. Regardless of how long he is or is not the starter, Cousins wants the best player to start under center.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I think we all want to play, but I made this clear to Klint [Kubiak] that the best player needs to play. If that's not me, I don't want to be out there. I don't think that's the best thing for the team," Cousins said.

"If I am the best option, then I believe it's important that those guys are out there. But I'm excited to get the chance to lead and help influence in the locker room and do my part, do my role, and just, most importantly, help our team win."