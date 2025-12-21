3 Bold Predictions for Raiders' Matchup vs. Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the one team in the league that is essentially their polar opposite. As the Raiders are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak, the Houston Texans are on a six-game winning streak. Houston boasts the best defense in the league.

Three Bold Predictions for Raiders vs. Texans

Bold Prediction No. 1

The Raiders will score points.

Sure, the Raiders are the worst offense in the National Football League. They average the fewest points per game of any team in the league, as well as the fewest yards per game of any team in the league. The Texans' defense allows the fewest points per game of any defense in the NFL.

Houston's defense also allows the fewest yards per game. Despite all of this, there is no way the Raiders will go scoreless two consecutive weeks, right? Of course not! They may lose by double digits again, but at least they will score points this Sunday, unlike last week.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bold Prediction No. 2

The Raiders will rush for at least 50 yards.

This may not seem like a bold prediction, but the Raiders have not run for more than 50 yards in weeks. They only average about 71 rushing yards per game. That is the worst in the league. The second-worst rushing team in the league averages 20 more rushing yards per game than the Raiders.

This is even bolder because the Texans allow the third-fewest rushing yards per game of any team in the NFL. The Raiders' offense will have to find a way to pull a rabbit out of a hat and make some progress on the ground, no matter how ugly it may look or how many attempts it takes.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Bold Prediction No. 3

The Raiders' offensive line will allow fewer than five sacks.

The Raiders' makeshift offensive line has allowed the most sacks in the league this season, directly contributing to the team's 2-12 record. Predicting the Raiders' offensive line to allow fewer than five sacks against the league's best defense might be the boldest prediction of the season.

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke about the challenge Houston's defense will present on Sunday. Geno Smith and company must be prepared to adjust to whatever the Texans throw at them.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"They're really good, first off, and they're playing great. Meco's [DeMeco Ryans] got those guys humming, and it's the style of D that we recognize really clearly. They're doing it really well, and they're really active,” Carroll said.

“They have playmakers at all their spots, particularly the edge guys jump out, but it's guys in the middle of the defense too. The linebackers and the safeties are really active and really creative and all that. As far as us, we have to get movement on the line of scrimmage. We got to move the inside guys.”

Do not miss another Raiders story from us by signing up for our completely FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is 100% FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE