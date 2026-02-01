How the Raiders Made History During Dismal 2025 Season
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season was a forgettable one. The Raiders entered the season with heightened, but reasonable expectations. Those hopes were quickly dashed, as Las Vegas was unable to recover from a poor first month of the season. Las Vegas' season went downhill quickly.
Raiders' Wacky Season
The Raiders' season got off to a solid start, as they beat the New England Patriots on the road in Week 1. That win turned out to be fool's gold, as Las Vegas would only win one of its next 15 games. The Raiders went on a 10-game losing streak for the second consecutive season.
Still, with New England's Super Bowl berth, Las Vegas' Week 1 win was a historic one. The Raiders became only the fourth team in league history to beat a team that appeared in that season's Super Bowl, while also securing the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently explained what it is he and the Raiders' front office are looking for in their next head coach, which appears to be Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak. The Raiders hope Kubiak can turn things around.
First, it will be up to the Raiders to secure their quarterback of the future and rebuild the roster from the ground up. With the Seahawks set to play in the Super Bowl, it will only be a little while longer until the Raiders' vacant position is filled.
“We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. And we see teams like the Patriots and the Jaguars flip it. I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are. And we're just going to go open-minded,” Spytek said.
“The work has begun upstairs this afternoon, and I've got to get back up here in a little bit and keep going. But we're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."
Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.
Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant