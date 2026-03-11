The Raiders Are Betting on Eric Stokes For a Reason

One of the best parts about free agency is seeing players earn lucrative contracts after working hard to improve their game.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes is the latest player in that department, re-signing with the team on a three-year, $30 million contract with $20 million guaranteed. A former first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, Stokes signed a one-year 'prove-it' deal with the Raiders.

And he certainly proved it.

Eric Stokes' big payday

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stokes had the best season of his career in 2025, totaling 53 tackles, three for loss, and five passes defended. He was one of the better cover corners in the NFL last season, earning the 20th-best grade among all CBs by Pro Football Focus.

Stokes is an example of General Manager John Spytek taking a chance on a player who had untapped talent and fell out of favor with his previous organization, giving him a shot to unlock that potential with a change of scenery.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

With little competition for the Raiders' top corner job, Stokes stepped into the role and led the way for the Raiders' defense. While the unit did not play particularly well overall, Stokes was excellent and quickly became one of the leaders of the Silver and Black defense.

Stokes was always a talented player with the Packers; he simply struggled with injuries and got pushed out of the rotation, and when it came time to pay him, the Packers opted to go in another direction.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Spytek quickly jumped on the opportunity to sign Stokes, and the former first-round cornerback out of Georgia established himself as a priority re-sign for this front office. It is not surprising that the Raiders brought him back almost immediately when the free agency window opened.

Stokes will be a big part of this Raiders rebuild, still just 27 years old and now one of the franchise's cornerstone defensive players. The team also brought in Taron Johnson in a trade with the Buffalo Bills and has second-year corner Darien Porter ready to take another step.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stokes is one of the stories that make this sport great. He did not become a star corner in Green Bay, as many thought he would when he was drafted in the first round, but he found a new home and played like one of the top players at his position, earning generational wealth.

Who will be the next player Spytek signs to reclaim their star status? Free agency is underway, so we'll see if he can find another diamond in the rough.