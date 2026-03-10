Raiders Day 1 Free Agency Shows Franchise Transformation Plan on Track

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, after years of ineptitude since the firing of Pete Carroll, have demonstrated patience, diligence, and a commitment to a vision that is not normal in the past decades of the Silver and Black.

While covering this team for the past seven years, I have said that I am not in a position of faith to trust the organization; they will have to earn my trust. You can’t earn that in a few weeks or months, but my job as a beat writer is not to be a cheerleading sycophant, nor a negative prognosticator taking an antagonistic approach.

My job is simply to report on the good, the bad, and the ugly, and in that spirit, the Raiders, since firing Carroll, have done everything right. Including day one to the start of the 2026 NFL free agency period that opened at noon EST on Monday.

The Biggest News You Missed

The National Football League handed out compensatory picks yesterday, and the Silver and Black picked up two, which, if parlayed successfully, can yield two future potentially impactful Raiders.

Per the NFL, the Raiders received two compensatory picks:

Fourth Round 134th Overall Fifth Round 175th Overall

The Narrative and Road Map

I told you repeatedly that the Raiders internally are on a two-year rebuild. They were looking for young players (South of 30) who would be part of the next two years of taking their lumps and improving every day.

The goal in Spytek’s mind, and it should be in everyone's mind who is part of the Raider Nation, is not cyclically making the NFL Playoffs every fifth year. Spytek envisions a Raiders of his youth. Perennial contenders and participants in the NFL Playoffs, and taking the 2026 and 2027 campaigns with a vision of 2028 becoming the year the Raiders return and remain in the playoff hunt, the ultimate expectation.

Taking Care of Their Own

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders made significant mistakes in 2025 when they lost key players, not due to errors by new General Manager John Spytek, but because of the decline of a once-proud franchise that lacked sustainability or continuity.

That wasn’t the case this year. Spytek re-signed two of his own in CB Eric Stokes (27), to a three-year deal and DE Malcolm Koonce (27) to a one-year deal.

Eric Stokes, Las Vegas Raiders CB | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Stokes was a Pro Bowl-caliber player as a rookie in Green Bay, but injury derailed his time there. Spytek liked Stokes coming out of college and saw that his issues were health, not character or desire. He brought Stokes to the desert, and his terrific 2025 campaign paid off.

Spytek wanted Stokes back, who is not only a terrific player but the kind of locker-room leader Spytek envisions the Raiders getting. A player and team-friendly deal, this was a great signing.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Subsequently, the signing of DE Malcolm Koonce to a one-year prove-it deal was just as valuable to both player and team. Koonce emerged after Josh McDaniels was fired and Patrick Graham was allowed to run his defense, becoming one of the top young defensive ends in the NFL.

An injury derailed Koonce in 2024 for the entire season, and most of 2025, he was still getting healthy while suffering through a dysfunctional Raiders team that certainly didn’t help anyone affiliated with the organization.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

This one-year prove-it deal shows good faith on both sides. Koonce’s biggest fan is now his DC, Rob Leonard, and it shows the team believes in him and that he is willing to bet on his health and ability, because he could have gone elsewhere for a longer deal.

An Epic Trade

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Raiders essentially swapped their sixth-round pick for the Buffalo Bills' seventh-round pick and acquired CB Taron Johnson (29). It was a steal.

Teams were drooling that a CB with the talent of Johnson was going to hit free agency, not because of character, injury, or production, but solely because of the salary cap.

Something the Raiders have done well since Dave Zielger, Tom Telesco, and now John Spytek all share the same vision for.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

How good is Johnson? On Tuesday, March 2, 2026, future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers, on the Pat McAfee show, said of Johnson, "Taron Johnson is one of the best players in the league, and one of the most underrated players in the league. He can play a box linebacker and stop the run, and he can cover guys," Rodgers said.”

Spytek and the Raiders essentially flipped late-round picks to land one of the top nickel cornerbacks in all of football. Other teams waited, and Spytek pounced. It made and continues to make complete sense and was brilliant. He added a starter in a trade for as close to nothing as one can get.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fumbles as he is sacked by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson in the second half on Sunday, September 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Apc Packers Vs Bills 1890 093018 Wag | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis

First Day Free Agent Haul

The first-day haul for Spytek was one that will fundamentally change the franchise's trajectory.

Name Age Position Length of Contract Tyler Linderbaum 25 CENTER 3-Years Quay Walker 25 ILB 3-Years Nakobe Dean 25 ILB Mike (Green Dot) 3-Years Jalen Nailor 25 WR 3-Years Kwitty Paye 27 OLB 3-Years

Center Tyler Linderbaum is not in the category of the greatest center of all time, in the same category as Jim Otto, or even that of Mike Webster. To be fair, no one is, but he is the best at his position in the NFL now, and, while only 25, is already considered by many in the conversation as one of the top five all-time, with a rare chance of longevity to move up that elite list.

The Raiders reset the market by paying him the most ever for an interior offensive lineman, but with a certain rookie QB in Fernando Mendoza and his perfect fit with new coach Klint Kubiak’s system, this made complete sense.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) snaps the ball during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Quay Walker is a read-and-react inside linebacker in the Silver and Black, Rob Leonard-led new 3-4 defense. According to the SI Top-50 list, he was the 10th best available free agent and a true thumper.

Nakobe Dean is another ILB who will play in what is commonly called the “MIKE” role, or a “GREEN DOT” player. Meaning he will be the QB of the defense for Leonard, and is considered by many around the NFL to be the best A/B gap-blitzing LB in the league. He is smart and brings an off-the-charts football IQ to lead this new scheme.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A unique note about Walker and Dean is that they both played for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. They won the 2021 National Title together, bringing camaraderie to the locker room and a championship experience on a very young team.

Jalen Nailor is 6’ and weighs two hundred pounds. He is a Las Vegas native who attended Bishop Gorman High School. He plays with the edge of what Klint Kubiak covets in wide receivers that are committed to being on the field for all three downs, who not only will, but also embrace and love the physicality of blocking in the running game.

Kwitty Paye was a steal for Spytek. The OLB is a five-technique who can slide into creating pass-rush issues for the three-technique, all while leveraging himself with a takeoff point from his hands in the dirt. In a 3-4 defense in which the Raiders are implementing, this position, as the outside defensive linemen with your hands on the ground, must create leverage, collapse the pocket, and attack. That is Paye completely.

Watch Our Podcast on This: