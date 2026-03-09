Raiders Find Best-Case Scenario With Eric Stokes

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst offenses and defenses in the NFL last season. A team doesn't only win three games by coincidence. However, some bright spots on both sides of the ball gave Raider Nation something to root for in the midst of an abysmal season.

One of the few signings John Spytek got right last offseason was taking a chance on former first-round pick Eric Stokes after the Green Bay Packers declined his fifth-year option after an underwhelming first four seasons. The Raiders knew they needed to bring him back after his one-year deal expired, and they did just that.

Bright Future Ahead

Corner Eric Stokes back to the Raiders on a three-year deal worth $30M with $20M guaranteed, per sources.



Former first-round pick back with Vegas. Reza Hesam of @AthletesFirst negotiated deal. pic.twitter.com/9WohnMgFRo — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2026

Stokes is coming off a season where he had 53 total tackles, five pass breakups, and held up in most matchups in coverage. The Raiders rewarded his excellent play with a deal that keeps him on the team for the majority of the Raiders' projected ascension.

This deal is an excellent choice by Klint Kubiak in his first year as their head coach, understanding what Stokes meant to their defense next season. This contract extension, in conjunction with them trading for Taron Johnson from the Buffalo Bills, means the Raiders' secondary has the potential to be one of the most improved units in the league next season.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is on top of them having Darien Porter, who had an underrated rookie campaign. Their two corners and nickel back are set for the future; now, they just have to figure out their safeties to fully flesh out their secondary.

After trading away Maxx Crosby, it's expected that their defense will take a step back in 2026. The Raiders as a whole are barreling straight towards a rebuild, but that doesn't mean their secondary isn't going to give offenses a hard time.

There's still the draft to consider, and with them now having two first-round picks after dealing Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, adding another star to their secondary is in play. Regardless of what they do after this, bringing back Stokes was an essential move, and I'm glad they were able to get it done while not breaking the bank.

Even after netting this deal, the Raiders are still far and away the team with the most cap space. I don't expect this to be the last move the Raiders make today, but if every deal is going to be this well-oriented, then the Raiders are certainly moving in the right direction.