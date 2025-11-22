The Biggest Question Facing the Raiders Moving Forward
Time is winding down on the Las Vegas Raiders' chance to turn their season around. Las Vegas has lost four consecutive games and has looked incompetent in several regards during that span. The Raiders are a far cry from what and where they had hoped they would be by this point in the season.
Las Vegas' season has been on a downward spiral sinice the beginning of the season.
Raiders' Massive Question
Las Vegas has been unable to form much of an offensive threat, as their offense is undobutedly one of the worst offenses in the league. However, unlike those other teams, the Raiders have the highest paid offensive coordinator in the National Football League.
Chip Kelly must figure out how to get the Raiders' offense back on track after weeks of subpar play. It will come down to the play of Las Vegas' offnsive line. Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted how critical of a question the Raiders' offensive line poses.
"That's a pretty big question right there. Let me say this -- each game is a different experience, and you have to deal with the game. And last week was a very unusual game. We were out chunking down the field and making a good move to put the ball in position to score, and we wind up taking field goals, and unfortunately, after we stopped them a couple times, they went down and scored and changed the game,” Carroll said.
Carroll noted that heading into their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Raiders coaching staff had to make some challenging decisions. Las Vegas' offense has singelehandedly held the Raiders back this season, as their offensive line has been woeful the entire season.
“We had something in mind that we were doing in that game, and before you know, it was 24-6 or whatever it was, and the game shifted on us a little bit. And I don't feel like we really had the opportunity to really work the running game, and so we tried to win a football game." Carroll said.
“And so sometimes, the stats don't work out the way that they can be critically looked at. And so, what I'm saying is we're still developing. We're still coming along. It's unfortunate to have to say that this late in the season, but we're still finding it. And so, we were very aggressive last week, and I'm hoping Chip [Kelly] will do that again this week."
