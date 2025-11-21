How the Raiders Are Preparing For All Scenarios vs. Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders' season has gone much differently than anticipated, as the Silver and Black continue to struggle on a weekly basis. Las Vegas' offense still does not have an established identity with the season halfway over. This is alarming to say the least.
Raiders Garner No Belief
The Raiders have been unable to get much of anything going on offense this season, which has put extra strain on the Raiders' defense. This has been the story of the 2025 Raiders' season. Las Vegas has failed to play complimentary football and it has cost them dearly.
When both sides work together, the Raiders produce a defense that can stifle some of the better offenses in the league, such as the Denver Broncos. However, when the Raiders' defense does not get help from the offense, games like the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys come to mind.
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently predicted every game for this week's slate of games. Yet again, Prisco does not seem to be a fan of the Raiders' chances. Prisco has not believed in the Raiders much this season on his predictions. As the Raiders sit at 2-8, it is an understandable stance.
"This will be Shedeur Sanders making his first start for the Browns. The good news is he's facing a Raiders team that struggles against the pass. The Raiders offense has issues protecting Geno Smith as well, which could be setting up a big day for Myles Garrett. The Browns will win a low-scoring game," Prisco said.
Earlier this week, Smith noted how he would recommend Sanders handle the attention that he has garnered since college and since entering hte league. Smith took a leveled approach to the question, noting that Sanders is more than equipped to handle things the right way.
"I mean, he's Deion Sanders's son, so he's fine with that. He's had to deal with that his entire life. So, when you're dealing with scrutiny, I mean, if you listen to it, that's on you if it matters to you. Personally, it doesn't matter to me, so I really don't care about it,” Smith said.
“I'm focused on doing my job and executing and being the best player that I can be every single day. But as far as Shadeur [Sanders] goes, he's living his life, and he can only speak for that, but my advice is always to him is to go out there and be yourself and play your game."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE