Raiders vs. Bills: Week 6 Instant Live Updates and Results

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium in Week 6. The past two weeks have shown exactly where the Raiders need to improve. Sunday is their third consecutive game against one of the league's best teams.

Klint Kubiak's Raiders have had a rough past two weeks, as the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots eliminated any positive feelings about the team's hot start to the season. The Bills look to do the same, as a clear gap separates Las Vegas from the league's elite.

Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins said preparation is critical for players and coaches alike. The veteran quarterback shared his thoughts on how critical it is to make the most of the days leading up to Sunday to be ready. It will take much better effort than what Las Vegas displayed last week.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think the unseen part of the NFL, that is the NFL for us players, is Monday through Saturday. Even myself, when I watch other people, I see Sunday and then I see Sunday. I don't see the in-between, and it's the in-between that really tests you mentally, tests you emotionally, tests you physically,” Cousins said earlier this week.

“I had no concept for it until I got in the NFL, just how much it takes to be ready for a Sunday kickoff; to play at the level you're going to need to play at. What it takes on a Wednesday, on a Thursday, on a Friday. So, big part of our sport. I think it would even surprise hockey and basketball and baseball if those guys were to go through our routine for a week."

“I think they'd say, 'Oh, I had no idea what you have to do just between games.' I think we would enjoy the opportunity to just do a quick shoot around and then go play again. So, that's the nature of our sport, and you got to be great on Wednesday and Thursday and Friday to expect to be great on Sunday."

The Raiders hope to stop their two-game losing streak by upsetting the Bills at home on Sunday. However, Las Vegas will face plenty of hurdles to do so. Las Vegas must find a way to steal one of the next two games, no matter how unlikely it seems.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with wide receiver Cody White (82) after catching a thirteen-yard touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread during the contest as the Raiders look to secure a big win.