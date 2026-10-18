Raiders Confidence Meter: How I Feel Heading Into Bills Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, marking their first return to Allegiant in two weeks. The Raiders hope for a surprise win over the Bills after a disappointing past two weeks have left them on a two-game losing streak.

Raiders' Reality

Las Vegas' roster issues have been on display over the past two weeks. The Bills may be the best team they have faced this season. The Raiders must figure things out quickly, as they have one of the toughest schedules in the league. They have to fight through the tough stretches of the schedule.

Las Vegas must get its offense on track. Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko shared his thoughts on the unit's issues earlier this week.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) and New England Patriots linebacker Darius Muasau (54) talk after the end of the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Everything we do, we're trying to detail up as we grow in the system, as we grow together as an offense. The individual techniques is something that we emphasize and focus every day, whether it be up front, whether it be with our backs,” Janocko said earlier this week.

“We look at trying to generate more production within the scheme as we look at that, but we take a look at every single aspect, whether it be with the players and their techniques with our scheme, and just trying to grow with every facet of our offense, not just the run game, but we're trying to grow as a full offense.”

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We have our calls and we have the different ways that we want to attack different defenses. Every defense gives a unique approach, and we have to have a solution for the different things that they present to us. So, whether it's loading the box, light box, different stuff, we really try to give the players the best answer. But it really comes down to us putting the players in their best situations and the guys executing their techniques and playing fast."

Defensively, Las Vegas will have its hands full with Josh Allen and his long list of offensive weapons. The Raiders' young defensive backfield is set to be challenged, as will their defensive line, by Allen and running back James Cook.

“He's a really good player and somebody you got to account for. But it's not something you don't have to deal with in other weeks of the season, but yes, definitely have to be aware of him as a rusher. He's really good at extended plays, whether he scrambles to run, or scrambles to throw," Leonard said earlier this week.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evaluating Confidence Meter

Based on the past two weeks, when the Raiders have played teams comparable to the Bills, they have been clearly outmatched. They have not done anything to make me believe they can beat the Bills, home or away.

Las Vegas' lack of a ground game makes it hard to believe they can suddenly run the ball well against a stout Bills defense. Ashton Jeanty is far from healthy , and it has hindered the offense. Yet their health issues and their group of pass catchers have, too.

Even when healthy, Las Vegas' group of wide receivers leaves much to be desired. If that's still the case on Sunday, the Raiders' offense will be in trouble. The unit has struggled to run and pass the ball well throughout the season.

Similarly, Las Vegas' defense has struggled to stop the run and the pass over the past two weeks, confirming the youth in the backfield. The Raiders' defense has allowed sizeable plays through the air and on the ground to the elite teams they have faced.

One way or another, something has to change if the Raiders hope to beat the league's elite. However, the main issue right now is that they do not have the roster to contend with the best of the best. Still, Kubiak likes what he saw from his team during the week of practice leading up to Sunday.

“I've been impressed. That's who they are. They're a very mature group. They want to win, and they know that it takes great practices to win. So, I have been impressed with their response, and whatever Don Shula says is okay with me,” Kubiak said.

Confidence Meter: Not High