How Trey Zuhn III Fits Into Raiders' OL Plans

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Zuhn was announced as a center, but the Raiders signed three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum to take over as the starter. He played mostly tackle at Texas A&M and a little center and was graded as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded pass-blocker.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar C Tyler Linderbaum

Las Vegas needs as many elite blockers as it can get, as future franchise quarterback Fernando Mendoza is crucial to the team's climb out of the AFC basement and return to the playoffs.

Zuhn fits that profile, but where does he fit along the Raiders' offensive line? Let's break down where he might slot in.

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) walks on the field in the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Trey Zuhn's Role

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

To start, let's break down what there is to like about Zuhn.

In pass protection, he gets a wide base and uses his long arms to neutralize pass-rushers. He is smart and can play with a mean streak.

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

But I won't tell you everything about him right now. I'll wait until my annual film study series, which comes out next week, to give a full breakdown. Stay tuned.

Obviously, Zuhn won't be playing center or left tackle, as Linderbaum and Kolton Miller hold down those spots. However, if either of those players gets hurt, he can easily slide over to one of their positions.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar LT Kolton Miller | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

The Raiders have Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and DJ Glaze occupying the two guard spots and the right tackle spot, respectively.

Glaze should continue to play at right tackle, as the Raiders did not draft someone who can quickly replace him. He is the best option they have, and he should hold onto that starting spot.

Las Vegas Raiders OT Delmar "DJ" Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Powers-Johnson only played in seven games last season due to an ankle injury, but with a new coaching staff coming in, his starting spot shouldn't be guaranteed. Fair or not, that's how the league goes.

Where Zuhn Will Play

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) and the offense runs onto the field in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Meredith took a step back in 2025 after a strong 2024 campaign, but the team brought him back on a cheap deal. Ideally, Zuhn takes one of the guard spots, allowing either Powers-Johnson or Meredith to become a quality depth piece.

New Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison should be licking his chops because he gets to coach Zuhn and mold him into a quality starter. He's still rough around the edges as a run-blocker, so he's got some room to grow.

Sep 9, 2013; San Diego, CA, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Rick Dennison during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. The Texans defeated the Chargers 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are rebuilding their offensive line after a dismal 2025 season, and Zuhn figures to be a big part of that on the interior.