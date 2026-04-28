How Trey Zuhn III Fits Into Raiders' OL Plans
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The Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Zuhn was announced as a center, but the Raiders signed three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum to take over as the starter. He played mostly tackle at Texas A&M and a little center and was graded as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded pass-blocker.
Las Vegas needs as many elite blockers as it can get, as future franchise quarterback Fernando Mendoza is crucial to the team's climb out of the AFC basement and return to the playoffs.
Zuhn fits that profile, but where does he fit along the Raiders' offensive line? Let's break down where he might slot in.
Trey Zuhn's Role
To start, let's break down what there is to like about Zuhn.
In pass protection, he gets a wide base and uses his long arms to neutralize pass-rushers. He is smart and can play with a mean streak.
But I won't tell you everything about him right now. I'll wait until my annual film study series, which comes out next week, to give a full breakdown. Stay tuned.
Obviously, Zuhn won't be playing center or left tackle, as Linderbaum and Kolton Miller hold down those spots. However, if either of those players gets hurt, he can easily slide over to one of their positions.
The Raiders have Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and DJ Glaze occupying the two guard spots and the right tackle spot, respectively.
Glaze should continue to play at right tackle, as the Raiders did not draft someone who can quickly replace him. He is the best option they have, and he should hold onto that starting spot.
Powers-Johnson only played in seven games last season due to an ankle injury, but with a new coaching staff coming in, his starting spot shouldn't be guaranteed. Fair or not, that's how the league goes.
Where Zuhn Will Play
Meredith took a step back in 2025 after a strong 2024 campaign, but the team brought him back on a cheap deal. Ideally, Zuhn takes one of the guard spots, allowing either Powers-Johnson or Meredith to become a quality depth piece.
New Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison should be licking his chops because he gets to coach Zuhn and mold him into a quality starter. He's still rough around the edges as a run-blocker, so he's got some room to grow.
The Raiders are rebuilding their offensive line after a dismal 2025 season, and Zuhn figures to be a big part of that on the interior.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3