Best Remaining Players for Raiders on Day 3

The 2026 NFL Draft has arrived at its final day.

Four players have joined the Las Vegas Raiders: Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, defensive back Treydan Stukes , defensive end Keyron Crawford, and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General Manager John Spytek's team has six remaining selections, a chance to add depth, and a few possible starters. The Raiders still have plenty of needs, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) shakes hands with general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More starters are found in rounds 4-7 than in the first three rounds (mostly because there are more picks, but that's besides the point). Spytek and his staff can find important contributors with these remaining picks.

There are still plenty of highly talented players on the board, and Las Vegas has a chance to take some of them. Who might the team consider now that we've reached Day 3?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Let's break down the best remaining options for the Silver and Black.

For this exercise, we'll consider who makes the most sense for the Raiders, given positions of need and who they've already selected.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive Back Keionte Scott, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) reacts in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Raiders need more toughness on the defensive side of the football. Scott provides exactly that.

One of the catalysts of a National Championship-level defense, Scott posted 179 total tackles, 19 for loss, two forced fumbles, 14 passes defended, six sacks, and three interceptions between his time with the Hurricanes and Auburn.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders' secondary got a boost with the addition of Stukes, but Scott has the profile of a successful slot corner at the next level. Las Vegas could add a big hitter and a leader to its defense.

Wide Receiver Skyler Bell, UConn

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

For a Raiders team that needs pass-catching talent, Bell would be an excellent addition to their offense.

Bell caught 220 passes for 2,893 yards and 24 touchdowns in five years between the Huskies and Wisconsin, much of that production coming last season. He's a late bloomer, but his explosiveness and yards-after-catch ability make him an intriguing Day 3 option.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn wideout Skyler Bell (WO05) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Raiders need more sure things at wide receiver, and Bell is as close to that as it gets for a potential fourth or fifth-round pick. He would be a great value pick for Las Vegas.

Offensive Lineman Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) in action during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Raiders could pair Zuhn with his college teammate.

Crownover has elite athleticism for the position and stands at 6-foot-7, weighing 319 pounds. He has excellent arm length for a tackle, and he could be a solid developmental piece for Rick Dennison.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a solid right tackle in DJ Glaze, but they could go with a player to compete with him throughout training camp. Crownover is the best remaining offensive tackle on the board.