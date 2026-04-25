Best Remaining Players for Raiders on Day 3
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The 2026 NFL Draft has arrived at its final day.
Four players have joined the Las Vegas Raiders: Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, defensive back Treydan Stukes, defensive end Keyron Crawford, and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III.
General Manager John Spytek's team has six remaining selections, a chance to add depth, and a few possible starters. The Raiders still have plenty of needs, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
More starters are found in rounds 4-7 than in the first three rounds (mostly because there are more picks, but that's besides the point). Spytek and his staff can find important contributors with these remaining picks.
There are still plenty of highly talented players on the board, and Las Vegas has a chance to take some of them. Who might the team consider now that we've reached Day 3?
Let's break down the best remaining options for the Silver and Black.
For this exercise, we'll consider who makes the most sense for the Raiders, given positions of need and who they've already selected.
Defensive Back Keionte Scott, Miami
The Raiders need more toughness on the defensive side of the football. Scott provides exactly that.
One of the catalysts of a National Championship-level defense, Scott posted 179 total tackles, 19 for loss, two forced fumbles, 14 passes defended, six sacks, and three interceptions between his time with the Hurricanes and Auburn.
The Raiders' secondary got a boost with the addition of Stukes, but Scott has the profile of a successful slot corner at the next level. Las Vegas could add a big hitter and a leader to its defense.
Wide Receiver Skyler Bell, UConn
For a Raiders team that needs pass-catching talent, Bell would be an excellent addition to their offense.
Bell caught 220 passes for 2,893 yards and 24 touchdowns in five years between the Huskies and Wisconsin, much of that production coming last season. He's a late bloomer, but his explosiveness and yards-after-catch ability make him an intriguing Day 3 option.
The Raiders need more sure things at wide receiver, and Bell is as close to that as it gets for a potential fourth or fifth-round pick. He would be a great value pick for Las Vegas.
Offensive Lineman Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
The Raiders could pair Zuhn with his college teammate.
Crownover has elite athleticism for the position and stands at 6-foot-7, weighing 319 pounds. He has excellent arm length for a tackle, and he could be a solid developmental piece for Rick Dennison.
The Raiders have a solid right tackle in DJ Glaze, but they could go with a player to compete with him throughout training camp. Crownover is the best remaining offensive tackle on the board.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3