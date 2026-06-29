Raiders' Brock Bowers Details Excitement at Battle for Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders will have an almost completely new look and feel when they take the field for the 2026 season. Las Vegas has produced arguably the best offseason of any team in the National Football League on and off the field. The next few months ahead will be notable.

Still, among all of the new and shiny parts the Raiders will boast this season, including new head coach Klint Kubiak, Las Vegas will also return some of the best young talent in the league at multiple positions. There is no position where this is more true than for the Raiders at tight end.

Watch Brock Bowers Discuss the Battle for Vegas Charity Event

They would never say it publicly, but the Raiders boast one of the best tight end groups in the league. Their depth at the position is underrated, with Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, and others on the roster, but Bowers is the main reason Las Vegas is set there.

When healthy, Bowers may be the best tight end in the league.

Bowers' Assessment

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' front office did its part this offseason by significantly upgrading its coaching staff and roster. It is hard to put into words just how much the Raiders have improved on paper this offseason. They went from having one of the league's worst rosters to having one that should compete weekly.

However, no matter how much the Raiders appear to have improved, they must prove it on the football field. The process has already begun, with offseason programs recently being completed and training camp right around the corner.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Shortly before participating in the seventh annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Saturday, Bowers gave an update on how the offseason has gone for him. The event brought several players from the Raiders and the Las Vegas Golden Knights out for a public softball night.

"It has been really good. The plan is always to get better. We are just trying to get better every day, and through Organized Team Activities. I am looking forward to getting back to camp," Bowers said.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Battle for Vegas' mission is "to provide funding, awareness, and community support to organizations that improve the lives of children and families," according to their website.

"By partnering with athletes, businesses, and the community, we help raise critical resources that allow local charities to expand their impact and serve those who need it most."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Among many other things, Bowers explained how important it is for the professional players and teams in town to stay connected with the surrounding community. Las Vegas may be a worldwide tourist destination, but its locals and local businesses are what keep the city going.

"It is super important to build a relationship with the community, and build that, because [the community] is all we have," Bowers said.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Team Bowers lost the charity softball game to Team Reilly Smith, of the Golden Knights, yet it was a productive night for local charities, which is all that matters. Bowers and the Raiders will take the next few weeks to get situated ahead of a critical training camp. The next few weeks are pivotal.

Las Vegas has made no shortage of changes this offseason, yet the return of a healthy Bowers undoubtedly factors large into their plans for the upcoming season. Kubiak recently shared his thoughts after the first few weeks of working with Bowers during the offseason.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“He’s kind of a football robot in a good way. He's a football robot from heaven; he's a Cadillac out there. We got to get the most out of Brock [Bowers],” Kubiak said.

“Wherever he goes, he's been successful in college and high school with whoever's coached him. Can't say enough great things about him. Love his work ethic. He is a standard bearer.”

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 2025 season was more than forgettable for the Raiders. There was no shortage of problems that went unresolved, and it was unlikely much could be done to salvage the season after a slow start. There was plenty of well-deserved blame to go around.

Yet, there were also several undeniably bad strokes of luck for the Raiders early on that they did not have the roster or coaching staff to overcome. Bowers getting hurt in Week 1 of last season was the definition of foreshadowing, as the absence of a healthy Bowers doomed Las Vegas.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have fixed their coaching staff and the players around Bowers. He has the best two quarterbacks he has played with in his professional career on the roster. Kirk Cousins has had plenty of success around the league with less-talented tight ends.

Fernando Mendoza is young and talented enough for the Raiders to be excited about what Mendoza can do with Bowers under Kubiak's guidance for years to come. If Bowers can stay healthy, all the signs are there that he will return to his place of being arguably the best in the league at his position.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts with offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The future is bright for Bowers and the Raiders, but only if they can put the pieces together on the field. Results are all that matter, and in this league, results amount to winning. That is something Las Vegas has not done often, winning only seven games combined in the past two seasons.

Finding ways to maximize Bowers' talent, including using him to open up things for others at times, will be one of the quickest ways for the Raiders to turn things around. They have yet to get the most out of Bowers.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after a play against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even his historic rookie season was negatively impacted by subpar coaching and a subpar roster. Luckily, it appears the Raiders have fixed both this offseason. Training camp will be the start of what everyone involved hopes will be a much more productive future than the past couple of seasons.

Bowers' return to full health is quietly a significant part of the Raiders' offseason, which has been filled with sizable additions.