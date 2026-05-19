Raiders Bucking 1 Trend Would Spark Solid 2026 Season

Bucking one trend could get the Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 season off to a strong start.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mulligan, Please!

Since 2021, Las Vegas has faced the Chargers within the first four weeks of the season, with all but one of those games being in Los Angeles. That will again be the case in 2026, when the Raiders travel to face the Chargers in Week 2. Five early-season games against the Chargers have led to five losses.

For each of the past five seasons, the Raiders have started the season with at least one early divisional loss, usually followed by a downward spiral. Las Vegas has not beaten the Chargers at SoFi Stadium since fans were allowed back in post-COVID. Each loss has been uniquely bad.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Raiders are quite literally battling history when they face off against the Chargers early in the 2026 season. Las Vegas losing in Los Angeles early in the season has become so common that they have nothing to lose in Week 2. If anything, they could use Week 2 as a tool for their later matchup.

Las Vegas is, in a sense, playing with house money in its first matchup against the Chargers. They have nothing to lose, which also means they have everything to gain!

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Keeping It All in Perspective

The Raiders have won seven games in the past two seasons combined. Five wins this season are a success. After what Las Vegas has been through, coaching and roster-wise, the past few seasons, six or more wins would be a resounding success. The bar is low for Las Vegas in 2026.

That is why their Week 2 matchup against the Chargers could be a huge game. Stealing a divisional game in Week 2, with a Week 4 home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, without Patrick Mahomes, would be monumental. Beating Los Angeles could set the Raiders up nicely.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Massive Opportunity

Not only would the Raiders be 1-0 in the division with a home game against a very beatable Chiefs team on the horizon, but they also face two very beatable teams in the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints. History and their schedule say the Chargers are the hardest of their first four games.

A 2-2 start would be a strong start for first-time head coach Klint Kubiak. However, even with a loss to the Chargers, the Raiders could still start 3-1. A home matchup against the Dolphins is a soft pitch to a Raiders team with just as many new pieces as the Dolphins.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) misses a tackle attempt against Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stealing a Week 2 road win against the Chargers would set the Raiders up to go 2-2 or 3-1 in their first four games, with one or two wins in the division. That is after winning three games all of last season, and failing to win one AFC West game for a full two seasons.

It would quite literally be impossible for the Raiders to have a better start to their season. Assuming the Raiders take care of the Dolphins, a quality start is not out of the question. However, Las Vegas must do its part and actually win the games. The opportunity is there .

On the Horizon

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) braces for contract with Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images | Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

It is imperative that the Raiders take advantage of the opportunity afforded by a manageable first four games. They must use those games to help prepare for a challenging eight-game stretch that follows. The Raiders, at the very least, must start the season 2-2. They won three games last season.

A 2-2 start before facing the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Buffalo Bills would give them a fighting chance to stay afloat through their Bye Week. They could then make a run down the stretch with another manageable five games to end the regular season.