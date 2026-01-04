Raiders vs. Chiefs Week 18 Live Game Thread

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders will put the finishing touches on a dismal 2025 season on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders' Woes

The Raiders have lost 14 of their past 15 games. At 2-14 with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft on the line, Las Vegas would be better off losing the game than winning it. Pete Carroll addressed several things ahead of what could be his final game as a head coach in the National Football League.

"What have I learned? How much I don't like it. Yeah. Disappointed that I could be. I've never even dreamed it would be like this, but what I have learned, and it kind of has to go with what the other question was, is that these guys will continue to work and they'll stay with it. It's just because they don't want to accept it," Carroll said.

“They want to only focus on the next opportunity that's coming up, which is kind of how we think and that something good's just about to happen, and they've acted like that, and they've bounced back. And, I mean, they've been as down in the dumps as you can be on Tuesdays, but by the time we get to Wednesday, they know that there's a format that we follow that gets you back on track.

"And they're doing it. And so, I could see teams really being in trouble right now. I could see guys just going south on you, and we all know stories of that. That's happened for years. These guys didn't do that. These guys are still going."

Carroll noted that injuries have given other players a chance to step up on and off the field during practice and on game days.

"Yeah, it's been interesting as we break them down, who jumps in. And so, it's kind of varied. Guys have got the feeling. They got a little sense that this is my shot, and they can jump in the middle of the circle when we break them down. We haven't been through a bunch of locker room speeches and stuff like that where the players could stand up and talk this week," Carroll said.

“I don't know who broke them -- it might've been [Dylan] Laube today, broke them down. He broke them down with what Maxx [Crosby] says. And I think that's respect. And the guys, they all like that, and we're taking them with us. And so, there's a sense of connectedness that shows through whomever speaks. And so, it's pleasing from the coaching perspective in that regard."

