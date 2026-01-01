Why Greg Olson, Raiders Have Tall Task vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been the team's Achilles' heel since early in the season. Las Vegas' offense has been unable to move the ball or score points consistently. The unit has ranked near the bottom of the league in several statistical categories.

As the Raiders prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in their season finale, they will do so with a much different team than they have had throughout the season. They will take the field without Geno Smith, Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, and Jeremy Chinn, among others.

Watch Olson discuss below.

The Raiders On Thursday, Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson noted how the Raiders' offense has been impacted by the loss of Bowers. While things are undoubtedly tougher on the unit, it has opened up more room for tight end Michael Mayer to thrive the way he did last Sunday.

In Las Vegas ' loss to the New York Giants, Mayer finished with nine catches on 10 targets, for nearly 100 yards. While both Bowers and Mayer are capable blocking and pass-catching tight ends, Olson noted that the Raiders are better when both are on the field.

"Sometimes that's the case, and they're both excellent blockers. Brock [Bowers] can fulfill that role, but he's just such a good wide receiver that we like to get him in matchups and whatnot. And so, they both can play that role. I think 12 personnel, if you look in the history of the league and really when teams are, and even here in the past with two good tight ends, I think it creates a lot of problems for defense.” Olson said.

“It gives them the threat of four verticals as opposed to 21 or 22 and some of those personnel. So, I think it's a package that definitely can expand in the future here for the Raiders just because it's hard to find those guys and hard to find players like those two that are as good of players as they are."

The Raiders are one loss away from securing the top pick in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas has lost 14 of its last 15 games. They have lost 10 games for the second consecutive season. However, this season will end differently for Las Vegas, as they are set up for a productive offseason and future.

All they have to do is lose one more game and they are primed to finally put it all together.

