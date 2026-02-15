Why the Raiders Offense Will Improve in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was expected to take a jump in 2025. They used a top-ten pick on a generational running back prospect and brought in a new head coach and quarterback. Instead, their offense was somehow worse than it was in 2024.

Their offensive line deserves a lot of blame for how their offense imploded, but Geno Smith wasn't doing them any favors with his league-leading interceptions. Now, the Raiders have a chance to reinvent their offense once again. What will improve their offense next season?

Positioned to Improve

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the top ten units with the most potential to improve in 2026. The Raiders offense made the list because of what they can do with the first overall pick, and their new head coach coming in.

"Based on the Raiders’ 2025 offensive results, there’s invariably almost nowhere to go but up. The team sat 31st in offensive EPA per play, 30th in success rate and 30th in PFF offensive grade last season. At the same time, the team’s preliminary moves suggest legitimate improvement", said Locker.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest reason why there's nowhere to go but up for the Raiders offense is that they won't have Smith as their quarterback anymore. I legitimately thought he harmed them more than he did good last season, and yet, Pete Carroll refused to play anyone else.

This coaching staff doesn't have that kind of tie to any player, so if they're not performing up to standard, they should have no problem benching them and seeing if they can get production elsewhere.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"That starts with hiring Klint Kubiak as head coach, who has revolutionized the last two units he’s worked with. Indeed, the Seahawks finished seventh in EPA per play en route to winning Super Bowl 60, and the 2024 Saints were a top-10 rushing unit by both EPA per play and success rate"

Klint Kubiak , fresh off a Super Bowl victory, is precisely the type of person they needed leading the charge. He's had experience coming in and changing the course of a franchise through his offense, and he already has plenty of weapons in-house he can utilize in ways the last coaching staff couldn't.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The defensive side may still need work, especially if Maxx Crosby is getting moved anytime soon, but I believe the exciting offense that Raider Nation was promised last season will come to fruition in 2026 under Kubiak.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on why their offense will improve WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.