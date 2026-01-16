Where the Raiders' Coaching Search Has Taken Tom Brady So Far

The Las Vegas Raiders' coaching search is fully underway. It will be up to Tom Brady and the Raiders' General Manager, John Spytek, to get it right. As the Raiders attempt to turn things around, few positions are more critical than their vacant head coaching position.

Updated Raiders' Search

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently shared his thoughts on the Raiders' coaching situation. As the dust from the league's coaching carousel begins to settle, Sullivan believes the Raiders will land Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next head coach.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“[ The Raiders ] certainly want some stability because I think they’re paying like every head coach now. It feels like in a prior contract, it just hasn’t worked out for them. So, it’s been an expensive endeavor, which is kind of why I don’t think they’re going to get one of those guys looking for a second [head coaching] gig, because it’s probably going to command a little bit more money," Sullivan said.

“I think a guy like Klint Kubiak is someone who I find would be really interesting because, as much as we’re joking about the Raiders right now, I think that this is a really interesting job for somebody just like him who has an offensive mind, and this is somewhat close to a blank slate.”

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Brady recently shared his thoughts on the Raiders' coaching search. It was one of the few times in recent memory that Brady has spoken publicly and directly about the Raiders. Las Vegas needs more of that from Brady moving forward, as the team continues its search for a head coach.

“I think every team right now is going through their own process to try to figure out what best suits them. We want to deliver a winner in Las Vegas. The fan base deserves it, and it’s been a long time. So, there’s a lot of pieces of the puzzle you got to get right, but I’m certainly very excited that we’re going to get things going in the right direction," Brady said.

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Raiders need Brady and Spytek to work in unison with whoever they hire to be Las Vegas' next lead man. Las Vegas will start next season with its fourth head coach in as many seasons. They must get it right this time.

"I think people sometimes misunderstand mine and Tom's [Brady] relationship. We played together one year at Michigan, and then we didn't talk for 20 years, then he came to Tampa. But what really resonates with Tom and I think is our shared vision of what football is, and a lot of it goes back to Michigan,” Spytek said.

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Retired New England Patriot Hall of Famer Tom Brady speaks during a statue unveiling before a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"I think I've talked about this a little bit, but just the idea of work ethic and accountability and discipline and a team built on really the team. We see football similar. We don't see it the same. We have plenty of discussions and disagreements, and I'm not afraid to tell him that. I think that's kind of why he likes me. But I do believe that we see things similar, and we've both had a lot of success seeing it that way, and I think we know what we're after, and it's up to us now to go find it."

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

