The Las Vegas Raiders spent the past few seasons trying to gain traction in their roster-building efforts. Instability in the front office, coaching staff, and roster made that challenging. Las Vegas' issues on the field needed a few things off the field to be fixed first.

The Raiders' front office took care of both, cleaning house on the coaching staff and gradually beginning the process of doing the same to its roster. Their rebuild has only begun, but that is more than can be said about what has happened in recent years for Las Vegas.

After 11 games, the Raiders have unquestionably improved, but they still need to improve. Luckily, improvement can take many forms, as even at 4-7, Las Vegas has significantly improved from where they were a season ago.

The past two weeks have been critical for the growth and development of rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The results have not been ideal, but Mendoza made notable progress on a personal level in those two weeks. More is sure to come as soon as this Sunday.

Mendoza Connecting

Along with his progress in rising from backup quarterback to the starting position, he has also begun making critical connections with his teammates on offense. The past two weeks have seen a struggling aspect of the Raiders' offense turn things around, albeit in a small sample size.

With Brock Bowers out in Week 11, wide receiver Jack Bech stepped up, nearly registering 100 receiving yards. Bech made several catches in big moments and tough catches the Raiders needed to make. Offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko shared his thoughts.

“I think it's just a constant nurturing of that relationship and all relationships between the quarterbacks, the backs, the receivers, the tight ends, and all those skill players coming together, making it work. Whether it's one or two people connecting, or everybody coming together, that's something that we're constantly nurturing, and we want to keep continuing to foster," Janocko said on Thursday.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs after a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bech's Ascension

From the second-round pick the Raiders' front office invested in Bech to his offseason position battle, eyes and expectations have been on him for some time. He must produce much more than one game, but everything, especially a rebuild, requires baby steps.

As Mendoza continues to grow into the starting position and Bowers returns, Las Vegas' offense should begin running more smoothly than it has for most of the season. Mendoza recently explained how early he realized he and Bech had a budding connection.

“I would say the first preseason game. I was able to connect for our first Raider touchdown because I believe it was his first time getting in the end zone as well. Even though it was a preseason game, it's still a great game, and at that moment I realized that we had something special, as well as with all the receivers,” Mendoza said on Wednesday.

“There's a great opportunity, especially in these practice days, to gain chemistry with the receivers, whether it's Jalen [Nailor], whether it's Tre [Tucker], whether it's Jack [Bech]. There's so many other receivers that have been such a vital part of our offense and receiving threats, but also the running backs and tight ends that I'm excited to keep on growing with."

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hands the ball to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas hopes Bech continues his solid play. Their approach to the receiver position takes pressure off Bech and the other receivers, but Las Vegas still needs more from the unit. As Mendoza's connection with the Raiders' pass-catchers grows, other aspects should as well.

Tough completions by Mendoza helped the Raiders run for the most yards they have all season. Mendoza's connections with Las Vegas' committee of receivers helped the Raiders take strides in an area where they have been one of the league's worst in each of the past four seasons.

“I believe our rushing offense is on the rise, and those guys work so hard. So, I'm excited to do my 1/11th for the rushing offense, whether it's carrying out fakes, whether it's making the right calls or adjustments at the line. I'm just looking forward to keep on doing my 1/11th and getting better at that to help assist the run game,” Mendoza said.

Bech just had one of the best games of his career, and the Raiders just ran for the most yards they have all season. Both happened without the league's best tight end on the field. To think both of those things are coincidental, or have nothing to do with Mendoza's skill set, would be a mistake.