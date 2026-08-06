The Continued Importance of Raiders Defensive Lineman Jonah Laulu

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the past few seasons building out their defensive line. Amid instability in the Raiders' front office and coaching staff in recent years, Las Vegas has routinely added defensive linemen, eventually making the unit the team's best position group.

Las Vegas' defensive line does not have many household names, but it has several competent players.

As Las Vegas transitions to a new defensive scheme and coordinator, priorities change. That is certainly the case for a Raiders team that has undergone significant change in a short period of time. Yet, for all the changes they made, Las Vegas will need its familiar faces to show up this season.

Over the past two seasons, few players on either side of the ball have been as consistent as defensive lineman Jonah Laulu. The third-year defender has started 22 of Las Vegas' past 34 games and appeared in all 34. He used the offseason to improve in multiple ways.

Laulu Putting the Work In

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think this off season I did a lot more football rather than focusing on just running and conditioning. I've had a lot more football-specific training, which I think will transition to the field just working on my fundamentals and technique because that's what I feel like is most important," Laulu said after training camp.

“I mean, obviously you have to be in shape but I think improving, sharpening my sword basically, becoming a better football player is what I need the most. So, just literally working out four days a week, doing football drills. Me and Kwity [Paye], we were out there 6:30 in the morning working out at a dog park, with a strength coach we have."

Where Laulu Must Improve

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) exits the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are likely to handle their rotation of interior defensive linemen by committee, keeping the players fresh for as long as possible throughout games and the season itself. Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard knows the defensive line well, as he once oversaw the unit.

So far in camp, Laulu has played in a reserve role more than a starting position. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing. The Las Vegas native knows he still has room to grow and can help the team whether he starts or not. Laulu took a hard look in the mirror this offseason to take the next step.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) blocks a pass by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I need to continue improving my technique and fundamentals in the run and everything, and just keep making progress in my pass rush ability,” Laulu said.

“Because right now, I think that's definitely my strength is pass rushing, but if I want to be on the field, I've got to be able to stop the run as well. To get to the pass, you have to be able to stop the run. So, if I can continue to get better and build off of where I'm at right now, I think I'll be playing at a high level."

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether or not Laulu starts is not that big of a deal, as he has a chance to play nearly as many snaps as a starter. Las Vegas' coaching staff will spread the workload across the unit as a whole, rather than putting most of it on a select few. Laulu will have his opportunities in camp and on Sundays.

However, it will be up to Laulu to continue developing into a significant contributor for Las Vegas. He is learning a new defense, but with Leonard leading the way, that should help shorten any learning curve Laulu may have. 2026 should be a solid season for Laulu, assuming he stays on track.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) spins away from a potential sack by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders need Laulu to continue learning as much as he can as quickly as he can. He has shown the ability to grasp things quickly and battle through adversity. He will need both of those skills moving forward, as he will likely be asked to take on new tasks on the professional level.

Las Vegas needs Laulu to keep doing what he is doing, while also addressing the weaknesses in his game that every player has. It is safe to assume he will do just that.