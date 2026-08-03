Key Notes From Day 5 of Raiders Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders' fifth day of training camp has come and gone. It was another hot, productive day in the desert, as Las Vegas added another day of progress. Things were far from perfect during Monday's practice, but it was a sign of the work Las Vegas is putting in to improve.

Monday marked the first day of pads for Las Vegas, which is nearly halfway through their 11 training camp practices. Below are a few notes from the Raiders' early morning practice on Monday.

Klint Kubiak’s Staff Emphasizes the Costliness of Mistakes

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every coaching staff has its own way of getting its point across. Many coaches come from the same coaching tree, so how Kubiak's staff chooses to do so is not necessarily unique to them. Still, it is refreshing nonetheless to see how seriously they take penalties and turnovers.

Over the past few seasons, penalties and turnovers have been two of Las Vegas' primary issues, especially on offense. During certain periods in camp, a fumble or a penalty can mean the end of a drill, and all eyes are on the guy who made the mistake. Just like they would be during a game.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Kubiak and the Raiders begin a new era, disciplined football must be implemented right now, at the very start of Kubiak's tenure in Las Vegas. The Raiders are using training camp the way it is meant to be used, and it is showing.

Each practice is a reminder that they have a long way to go. However, they appear to be doing the right things.

Raiders Taking Depth Seriously

The Raiders know all too well just how long a 17-game season can be for a roster with little depth behind their starters. Las Vegas is letting its positional battles play out naturally, with players' performances throughout camp shaping the depth chart decisions.

This has led to some early movement at critical position groups, including defensive line and cornerback. However, that movement may not be as negative as it seems for players who were believed to be starters entering camp, but are no longer running with the first team.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' positional battles have led to several players with decent starting experience lining up with what is technically considered the second string. Yet, having those players in reserve roles helps Las Vegas' depth chart.

In certain instances, the reserves are more experienced players than was previously the case. Unlike past seasons, the Raiders plan to have waves of talent they can depend on throughout the regular season. Training camp is the time to begin figuring out those waves and developing trust in them.

Las Vegas Ironing Out Bread and Butter Under Kubiak

Training camp is the place for mistakes and trying different things to see what a particular set of players does well and does not. Camp is also where a new coaching staff begins establishing the foundation on both sides of the ball. This is especially true for the Raiders' offense.

Las Vegas will debut a new head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback, and offensive scheme this season. None of that will be possible without a firm foundation. Even beyond 2026, Kubiak knows laying solid groundwork for a Raiders' offense that has been anemic is a critical aspect of camp.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first five practices, Las Vegas' coaching staff continues to nail down the basics of the offense they hope to build. In camp, the Raiders can be seen working many of the same concepts and then building more elaborate play calls off their success.

This, in itself, as simple as it is on the professional level, is exciting for Las Vegas, as they did not have a cohesive plan from their coaching staff in recent seasons. Seven wins in the past two seasons combined confirm as much.

Las Vegas' offense has had its challenges early in camp, but that is to be expected with all of the new parts they are implementing. It is also expected that most offenses will still be getting their timing down at this time of the season. Currently, the Raiders are right where they should be.