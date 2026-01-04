How Decision Time Is Finally Coming for Raiders, Davis and Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders play one final game this season today. The Silver and Black will be at home one last time this season. Allegiant Stadium has been a place where the Raiders have not had good showings this season, but that is how the whole season has gone down. I

n this final game, the Raiders will be on the lookout for their young players and what players want to be here for the long haul and come back to be part of the solution and move the franchise in the right direction.

After this game, it will be decision time for the Raiders organization as well. When you have a season like the one the Raiders had this season.

Everything is on the table from top to bottom. There is no reason that this season should have gone this terribly for the Raiders. Raiders owner Mark Davis will have to decide with his football people, and the biggest person who will have an impact on setting the offseason plans in order is minority owner Tom Brady.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Decision Time

The Raiders will first look at what this team has going forward and who is going to lead this team next season. Current head coach Pete Carroll has been on the hot seat for many months now. It could be the end for Carroll in Las Vegas after just one season. That is something that will play out faster than many may expect. It did not work out in the first season, but is that enough for the Raiders to go out and look for another head coach?

"The Las Vegas Raiders have an inside track to the No. 1 pick in April’s draft and are likely headed toward a head-coaching change in 2026," said senior writer of The Athletic Dianna Russini. "That’s a significant amount of potential turnover, and the bigger question might not be whether 74-year-old Pete Carroll is dismissed, but who ultimately makes that decision. Is it principal owner Mark Davis? Minority owner Tom Brady? General manager John Spytek?"

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Crosby 's Future with Raiders

"Maxx Crosby’s Raiders future is also being questioned around the league. Las Vegas shut down its five-time Pro Bowler last week against his wishes, and the relationship between the sides remains strained. It’s a dramatic shift from just two months ago, when Crosby and Davis nixed any trade discussions ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline," added Russini.

"Many believe Las Vegas will be open to moving its star pass rusher if the relationship remains at an impasse, allowing Crosby, who will turn 29 this summer, an opportunity to compete on a team built to win now."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

