Making the Case for the Raiders to Hit the Reset Button

It all comes down to one game for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are going into the final game of the regular season with full control of the first overall pick.

The Raiders, with a loss in Week 18, will be officially on the clock for the 2026 NFL Draft. Whether they wanted it to happen the way it did or not, this is going to determine what the Raiders do this offseason. The offseason for the Raiders officially begins after that final whistle blows in Week 18.

The first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is going to hold a lot of power. That is because this draft class is not quarterback heavy like the previous years.

The only quarterback who is for sure going into the draft as a top pick is Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza , out of the University of Indiana. Mendoza has been linked to the Raiders. With the first overall pick, the Raiders will likely take Mendoza to be their future quarterback.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Besides the draft, the Raiders are going to have to look at this franchise from top to bottom because in 2025, it was horrible. Some are calling it the worst Raiders season in history. That speaks a lot of volume for the most iconic franchise in NFL history. The Raiders are going to have to decide with the regime that is in place right now. Head coach Pete Carroll has been on the hot seat for weeks. And general manager John Spytek's job could be in jeopardy as well.

Raiders Draft Position Starts the offseason

"I think Pete [Carroll] is done," said John Middlekauff on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast. "I think everyone I know in the NFL assumes that he is going to get fired. He is in major trouble. And let us face it, look at him and Belichick, who just refused to wave the white flag ... They did not need to keep on doing this, but they just could not tap out ... Look at the way it is going. For Pete, this year was pretty sad ... I think you get Fernando Mendoza and start all over.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"The problem is, who is the next Liam Coen? Is it Kubiak up in Seattle? It does not feel like there is the next Ben Johnson, Kyle, Sean McVay. There might be that guy, but it does not feel like he stands out like Ben did last year or even Liam Coen. Maybe Robert Saleh. Get him with John Spytek."

