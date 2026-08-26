Discussing Raiders' Laube’s Increased Role in Jeanty’s Absence

Ashton Jeanty is one of the most important players on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster for the 2026 season. Unfortunately, the team could be without its star running back in the short term.

Jeanty suffered an injury during practice on Sunday, giving the organization a scare after he couldn't put weight on the injured leg. Head coach Klint Kubiak didn't give any further details about Jeanty's length of absence, but it is safe to assume that with a few weeks to go until the Raiders' home opener against the Miami Dolphins, there's a chance the 2024 No. 6 overall draft selection may not be ready.

New Doors Open at Running Back Amid Jeanty’s Injury

This opens the door for the rest of the running back room to step up and shine in Jeanty's absence. Of course, rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. has received the most praise and excitement considering his preseason performances over the past two weeks, where he has broken off big, powerful runs. Kubiak seems confident in the running back room, crediting position coach Omar Young for their preparation.

"Yeah, I think [Mike Washington] had a good camp, and we have to go see him play really good football on Thursday," Kubiak said in the final training press conference on Tuesday. "But like you said, we've got a lot of other guys that have to step up, Dylan [Laube], we've got [Roman] Hemby, we've got Dare [Ogunbowale]. Omar [Young] is doing a great job coaching those guys and getting them ready."

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) and running back Dylan Laube (23) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wait to take the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Laube Could See Expanded Role in Raiders Offense

Dylan Laube is the player who stands out to me the most in this running back room, not Washington. The former sixth-round pick in 2024 has many fans in the online draft community, but he has contributed to the Raiders' offense and special teams as both a change-of-pace running back and a return specialist.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) runs during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't fully trust Washington in the passing game just yet. The Raiders have an opportunity to get a look at their young halfbacks in a committee approach. Laube is a player I think could be productive on the ground and as a receiver.

Laube is no Christian McCaffrey, but he is a good runner and pass-catcher. He can fulfill Jeanty's duties on third down with his increased role for the early slate of regular-season games.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Laube is one of the most versatile playmakers on the roster and is the No. 3 running back on the depth chart. His value to the program is already immense, but it grows even more in Jeanty's absence. This is a wonderful opportunity for the third-year running back out of New Hampshire.