How Raiders Will Handle the Absence of Ashton Jeanty

There is no way around it: the Las Vegas Raiders sustained a significant blow Sunday morning when running back Ashton Jeanty suffered an injury in practice. Las Vegas' offense is versatile, but Jeanty's presence on the field adds a constant, game-changing potential to the unit.

Every team has players they cannot afford to lose to injury. As they rebuild and move forward under Klint Kubiak, Jeanty is undoubtedly one of those players. Luckily, along with all of the more notable roster moves the Raiders made this offseason, they quietly added multiple running backs.

Kubiak's offense is predicated on versatility and being able to use multiple running backs in various ways. Las Vegas' front office has supplied him with a handful of running backs the Raiders have spent training camp preparing alongside Jeanty. Now, they must compensate for the loss of the star back.

The Raiders played most of their starters against the Arizona Cardinals but decided against doing so in their second preseason game against the Houston Texans. Las Vegas' depth chart ahead of the 49ers game is the biggest indicator of how the Raiders will handle Jeanty's absence.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas dodged a major bullet, finding out shortly after Jeanty's injury that it was not as severe as it looked on the practice field. Leaving practice on Sunday, no one would have been surprised if Jeanty's injury was season-ending. Luckily, it is not, as it seems Jeanty sprained his ankle.

The Raiders have not announced how long Jeanty will be out. However, with it being the first year of a full rebuild and only Jeanty's second in the league, there is no need to rush him back. Furthermore, Las Vegas has spent the offseason and training camp building their offense around multiple backs.

As they enter the 2026 season, the Raiders' group of running backs is as deep as it has been in recent seasons. At its core, Las Vegas' group of running backs, like its group of receivers, has gone from one primary back to a position group filled with multiple capable options.

There is no way to fully replace Jeanty, and it is certainly not possible to do so with one player. That uniqueness is why the Raiders used such a high pick on him. They will need the group of running backs as a whole to pick up the slack until Jeanty returns.

Below are the players Las Vegas will depend on out of the backfield until Jeanty returns.

Mike Washington

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington was one of the backs the Raiders quietly added this offseason. Selecting Washington in the fourth round one season after using the No. 6 overall pick on Jeanty raised a few eyebrows. However, so did Washington's play in Las Vegas' first two preseason games.

Washington registered a 53-yard run against the Cardinals and a 33-yard run against the Texans. His preseason performances and Jeanty's injury have presented an intriguing opportunity for Washington and the Raiders as a whole.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, guys are earning roles. We're gathering information. He's a young guy, [RB] Mike [Washington Jr.] is, so we're learning more about him. If guys are having success, then they carve out roles. That's where he's headed, but I'll say it again. Mike's doing a great job running the ball. We got to keep getting him better in all facets of his game," Kubiak said after Thursday night's win over the Texans.

Dylan Laube

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) runs with the ball for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Stephen Hall (41) defends during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Laube, a late-round pick for the Raiders two offseasons ago, has etched out a spot on special teams each of the past two seasons and will do so again this season. Yet this offseason, during training camp and the preseason, Laube has shown growth as a runner. He averaged 6.2 yards per run against Houston.

Laube matched Washington's per-run average and registered a 13-yard long run as well. The Raiders will have to use all of the backs at their disposal while Jeanty recovers. Laube has the potential to help them on the ground or through the air.

Roman Hemby

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) rushes against the Houston Texans in the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hemby is another rookie back the Raiders added this offseason who has seen action this preseason. Hemby gives the Raiders a strong runner who can get tough yards. He also gives the Raiders' play-callers flexibility, as defenses will not know whether to expect a run or a pass when he is in the game.

Dare Ogunbowale

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ogunbowale may be far down the depth chart, but Jeanty's injury shows just how quickly depth can be needed. He may not see the field much, but he gives the Raiders a fourth option at running back.

Time will tell how long Jeanty is out, but the Raiders are much more equipped to deal with his injury this season than they were last season.