Every Raiders Player Who Helped Their Roster Chances in Preseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have been hard at work sorting through installations and much more. Soon, another wave of roster decisions will be made.

Below are several Raiders who have helped their roster and depth chart chances throughout the offseason and the team's first two preseason games.

DE Patrick Johnson

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas moved on from Charles Snowden in a surprising offseason move. The additions of Kwity Paye and Keyron Crawford afforded them the flexibility to do so. However, so did the addition of Johnson, who has paired a solid training camp with two impressive preseason performances.

Johnson could very easily be a player who buys Rob Leonard and the Raiders' defensive ends higher on the depth chart a few plays off. Five or 10 plays a game for Johnson could take some of the load off Maxx Crosby, Paye, and others.

CB Greedy Vance

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders need all the help they can get at cornerback. Vance has continued to show improvement this offseason. The talented corner has intercepted Fernando Mendoza twice in practice; both would have been returned for touchdowns in live action.

As the Raiders look to deploy many different looks this season, Vance has earned more opportunities.

CB Hezekiah Masses

Masses is a player the Raiders will depend on heavily this season. He has already worked his way up from a mid-round draft pick to a potential starter in a defense desperately in need of what he does well. Still, the rookie must continue to develop.

WR Malik Benson

As the Raiders look for wide receivers who can consistently do their job, Benson has shot up the depth chart. The sixth-round pick has gone from potentially not making the roster to having a chance to earn plenty of playing time for the Raiders on Sundays.

Benson has further development to show, as his two drops against the Texans proved. However, if he stays focused and continues to produce, he may be the steal of the draft.

QB Aidan O'Connell

Some believed the Raiders might look to trade O'Connell this offseason. However, that always seemed unlikely, with the uncertainty surrounding Kirk Cousins' health and performance this season. Still, if there was any doubt the Raiders would keep him this season, it is now gone.

Las Vegas could need a backup quarterback in the blink of an eye. Should that happen, they will be prepared. O'Connell, as he has for most of his professional career, will be there to keep them afloat as long as necessary. His preseason performance against the Texans spoke volumes.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think Aidan [O’Connell], like all of those guys, to play quarterback in this league, you have to be very intelligent, and you have to be functionally intelligent," Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said about O'Connell following the team's win over the Texans.

"The things that Aidan sees, based off of his experience, and things he's seen, whether he's played the game or some of the other quarterbacks he's been around, he just brings a wealth of knowledge to the position that's really beneficial to everybody else and myself especially.”

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He sees things in a manner where he can see it from playing the game, and he can see it from a perspective of how a receiver may see it or how a running back may see it, how the overall offense sees it. So, I think his just overall awareness of game and position is really valuable to us."

LB Segun Olubi

Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean handle the starting linebacker duties for Las Vegas. Both are dependable, but the Raiders need their reserve linebackers to continue developing throughout the regular season. Las Vegas must keep Walker and Dean fresh; turning to their reserves will help.

Many believed Olubi would be largely a special-teams player when the Raiders signed him during the offseason. Although that will still be the case, Olubi has shown value in Las Vegas' defense. He needs more repetitions and playing time on Sundays, but the potential is there.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During training camp and, most recently, Las Vegas' preseason win over the Texans, Olubi showed flashes of what is possible as he gains experience in Leonard's defense and with his teammates. Leonard should sprinkle in defensive reps for Olubi and other reserves as soon as possible during the season.

OL Atonio Mafi

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Raiders continue their search for a solid starting and reserve offensive line, Mafi has quietly taken a step forward from where he was last season. Mafi's body looks more like that of an offensive lineman than it did last season. Physically, he looks like he is ready to fill in on the interior line.

Mafi is not a starter, but if he continues at his current pace, it is fair to believe he will not only quietly earn himself a roster spot but also thrive in a reserve role, should the Raiders need him. Entering the offseason with a new coaching staff made Mafi a player the Raiders could potentially move on from.

Many Others

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a lot going on at any given practice. Of the nearly 90 players Las Vegas has on the roster, many more helped their roster chances who are not listed here. Overall, the Raiders' roster has improved through both additions and subtractions.

Moving forward, Las Vegas aims to turn things around. However, that will take several seasons under Kubiak and several more offseasons of solid additions via free agency and the NFL Draft. So far, they have a roster full of players who have performed well. Far too many to name here.