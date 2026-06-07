Rob Leonard Is Not Hiding What He Wants Most From the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders have had plenty of sizable issues that have plagued them. The inability to consistently play complementary football has doomed the Raiders for multiple seasons. Las Vegas has been unable to play competent football on both sides of the ball for several seasons now.

Coming off an awful 3-14 campaign under Pete Carroll, Las Vegas' front office hopes Klint Kubiak, his new coaching staff, and revamped roster can get things headed in the right direction. While Kubiak and Andrew Janocko work on the offense, Rob Leonard will handle Las Vegas' defense.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have set themselves up for a more productive season than they have had in at least the past two seasons, if not longer. Still, in order for that to happen, it will take much more than new players signing on the dotted line. Las Vegas needs tangible results as fast as possible.

Raiders' Reality

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The reality Las Vegas currently faces is that it has a long, uphill battle to get where it one day hopes to be. However, another part of their current reality is the fact that they have spent the offseason making quality moves across the board. This is especially true on defense.

The Raiders' front office took a hard look in the mirror at the start of the offseason. That included the swift firing of Carroll less than 24 hours after the last whistle blew on the Raiders' 2025 season. Las Vegas followed that up by hiring Kubiak, filling out his coaching staff, and overhauling the roster.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Specifically, with an improved roster, Las Vegas' defense should be much better off. Not only have they improved on that side of the ball, but an improved offense should, in theory, keep the Raiders' defense off the field. The overall improvement of the roster will benefit the defense in several ways.

Yet, Leonard and the Raiders' defense must do their part as well by orchestrating a solid offseason development plan for what is largely a new-look unit and team. The Raiders have placed a heavy burden on Leonard's shoulders, but he possesses the tools and talent to succeed.

What Leonard Wants

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leonard has spent the past three seasons as the Raiders' defensive line coach. Altogether, Leonard has over a decade of experience as a positional coach with multiple teams around the National Football League. He now steps into an elevated role, with elevated expectations.

Leonard represents the most continuity the Raiders have on their coaching staff moving forward. Las Vegas has a long way to go, but Leonard is up for the challenge. As the Raiders conclude Organized Team Activities and make their way into mandatory minicamp, Leonard knows what he wants.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"It's great. I mean, it is great, because I mean, it's trying to keep an advantage, but I'm so focused on -- I want to know what they know. I want to hear them talk," Leonard said following OTAs.

"I want to hear their communication, and I want a player-led defense and them to understand conceptually, right now, is really what the big word is of the concept of Cover 2, for example, not a call. And that's how you're able to be multiple; that's how they're able to understand the strengths and weaknesses of a call, and that's really been our focus."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Along with the lack of depth, another reason the Raiders have struggled defensively is a lack of talent and a lack of versatility among the talent they do possess. It appears the Raiders have addressed both issues this offseason with their moves. Las Vegas is on track.

As the Raiders prepare for mandatory minicamp, training camp, and eventually, the regular season, Leonard will continue to gradually develop Las Vegas' defense. The Raiders are depending on Leonard and his defensive staff to get the most out of the unit.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“So, like I said, an 18-game season, when you have to evolve to injury or what type of quarterback you're playing, you're able to do so. You're teaching them the game, and we started in Phase 1 with, this is how we get in a huddle. So, assuming nothing, and I enjoy that. I'm a teacher at heart, and all the guys that I've hired are great teachers," Leonard said.

“Ronell Williams is a great, phenomenal linebacker coach. Matt Robinson, already told you about Joe [Woods] and Al [Holcomb], and then Travis Smith. They've done a phenomenal job, and I told them I want the players to feel that energy when they walk into the meeting room. Get to the point, get them to the walkthrough, get to practice."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders are headed in the right direction, but it will take them continuing to put in the work this offseason. So far, they have done just that and will soon be on to the next step in their progression.