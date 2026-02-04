The Las Vegas Raiders' 3-14 campaign was a brutal display of what happens to a team when everything that can go wrong does. Luckily, it landed the Raiders the top pick in the draft and a chance to start over completely.

Raiders' Two Biggest Issues

The Raiders ' two most pressing issues have been on full display for most of the past three seasons. Las Vegas has hired and fired three different head coaches and several offensive coordinators, while also experiencing a high turnover at the quarterback position during that time frame.

Las Vegas is now set up to eliminate both the head coaching and quarterback respective positions in just a matter of weeks. The Raiders are widely reported as having a deal with Klint Kubiak as the team's next head coach wrapped up. It should be done after the Super Bowl.

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Las Vegas also has the top pick in the NFL Draft and is widely presumed to be all-in on Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently shared his thoughts on Kubiak after having a chance to see him call multiple games this season.

“Klint has played to the strengths of that team, and last week’s game, I thought he did a lot of great things against a very talented [Los Angeles] Rams defense. That’s what it took for them to win, I thought the Rams were a terrific team," Brady said.

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady looks on from the field before the game between Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"That was a 50/50 game last week, I thought, in Seattle. It took a great Seattle effort in all three phases of the game to get the win, and that’s what it’s going take here in Santa Clara this weekend.”

As Kubiak prepares to coach in the Super Bowl, the Raiders are all but focused on the NFL Draft and free agency, as both offer opportunities to turn things around quickly. The Raiders have 10 draft picks and will likely start with Mendoza. Finally, the quarterback position should not plague the Raiders.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“What do I really value? When I see him, and he talks about his teammates. When he wins the Heisman Trophy, and he’s praising everybody else. That’s an endearing quality for a great leader,” Brady said.

The two are likely to both be on the same team in just a few weeks, with the draft right around the corner. Las Vegas will still have its growing pains, as any rebuilding team does. However, it is fair to expect at least some improvement next season for Las Vegas. Even minimal progress would be a win.

