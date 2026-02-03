The Latest Update on Raiders' Quest for Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders are one day closer to officially filling their head coaching vacancy.

Raiders Pounce

League-insider Ian Rapoport noted that Las Vegas and Kubiak are all but sure to come to an agreement, even though it cannot be finalized until after the Super Bowl. The Raiders and Kubiak are essentially a done deal.

Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Klint Kubiak, one of the best offensive coordinators of the NFL, is expected to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Which is why, tonight for opening night, you are no doubt going to Klint Kubiak surrounded by several Raiders reporters trying to get every morsel they possibly can about their team,” Rapoport said.

“It is going to be a theme of the week. I would expect Kubiak to brush off most questions, as coaches in his situation have done in the past. Make no mistake, this is the one that the Las Vegas Raiders planned to hire. I know there was some discussion about potentially, the Seattle Seahawks keeping Kubiak. He is going to the Raiders. That is, in fact the plan."

From Super Bow Live in San Jose: Detailing the #Raiders plans to hire Klint Kubiak as their new head coach after the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/47U7BaWSAP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2026

Rapoport noted several factors that make the Raiders' head coaching position desirable, despite the team's recent lack of success. Las Vegas has a roster that is ready to be rebuilt. They also have the draft picks and available cap space to expedite that rebuild under Kubiak.

"There is a lot to like about this Las Vegas Raiders situation. It is not just that Tom Brady is a limited partner. It is not just that they have some offensive weapons. It is also the fact that they are going to get the No. 1 selection. Fernando Mendoza, likely is that pick. A Klint Kubiak-Mendoza pairing certainly should make Las Vegas Raiders fans feel better heading into the future," Rapoport said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek alluded to many of those same resources earlier this offseason while explaining the things the Raiders have going in their favor. Kubiak is walking into a situation where he has the tools to experience success somewhat quickly.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I've been here a year now, I've got to know MD [Mark Davis], ownership. I know what the expectations are. I've got to know the building, I think, really well, and we've got a plan in place, and we're going to start working on it, and the goal is constant, meticulous improvement,” Spytek said.

“We intend to attack it full on. The work has already begun. I think we're all aware of all the resources that Mark [Davis] and the ownership group have given to us. Obviously, there's the draft. We have capital. We have one of the greatest buildings, if not the greatest building in the NFL. There's a lot to be excited about here, and it is going to be my responsibility to lead this up and set this organization on a course of sustained success."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs a route during the second half a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

