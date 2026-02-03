Further Insight into the Raiders' Selection of Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office is nearly done with a significant step in their offseason plan.

Raiders' Insight

Unlike the past few coaching cycles, the Raiders were able to land one of the top candidates, even if it meant waiting a little longer than many would have liked. The wait was worth it, as Kubiak seems to be a solid fit for what the Silver and Black need right now.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently gave some underrated insight into why Las Vegas ' front office was interested in Kubiak. As much as Kubiak's track record earned him the opportunity, several other factors led the Raiders to wait. Las Vegas' patience paid off. They appear to have their guy.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It should, by the way, come as no surprise that Vegas likes Kubiak. Spytek won a Super Bowl with his dad, and his dad had more success as a coordinator under Mike Shanahan against Tom Brady’s New England Patriots than any in football during the early years of Bill Belichick’s Patriots dynasty," Breer said.

"And in the end, after a rugged couple of years, the Raiders got a win that they’d badly needed to land Kubiak. Now, after a Super Bowl that still has all of Kubiak’s focus, we’ll get to see what he and presumably Mendoza can do."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Securing Kubiak as the team's next head coach was the first and arguably most critical step in the Raiders turning things around. Next, they will likely use the No. 1 pick to secure the top quarterback in this year's NFL Draft. Both steps will play a significant role in the Raiders' rebuild.

Shortly after the offseason ended and Las Vegas' coaching search began, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained just how valuable of an opportunity having a vacant head coaching position and the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft was for the Raiders.

Jan 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"The league is littered with when you get the top pick right, those guys are franchise-altering players. There's probably no more important hire in an NFL organization than the head coach. They're the daily guy. They set the vision, they set the cadence,” Spytek said.

Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field after the Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-17 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“They are what touches the players every day and demand excellence from players. And the players are the ones that have to go out there and do it. And the more good players you have, and the better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are.

“You look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

