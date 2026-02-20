Raiders, Mendoza Get Critical Draft Endorsement

Las Vegas Raiders Klint Kubiak will have his shot at picking his first quarterback as a head coach. Kubiak is doing his evaluations and is looking at all the options that the Silver and Black have on the table to make that selection.

The best and obvious option for the Raiders comes in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have the first overall pick, and they are looking to take their franchise quarterback with that pick. Kubiak will have a huge say if they want to take his guy with that pick.

Kubiak and the Raiders have been linked to Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza for a long time now. Many have the Raiders taking the Heisman and National Championship winner.

Kubiak and Mendoza will be a great fit for each other, and that is something a lot of people want to see and especially Raider Nation. Having that pick was part of the reason why Kubiak took the Raiders head coaching job. He wants to get his guy, and that is important for any new head coach.

Mendoza Worthy of Being Selected First

That shocking part is that some people think that Mendoza is not worthy of being the first overall pick. And they are saying that because it is a weak quarterback draft class, that is why Mendoza will be taken by the Raiders. That is not the case at all. Mendoza has earned to be the first quarterback taken off the board and be the first overall pick. He has put in the hard work, and his play has shown why he is the best in the 2026 draft.

"For me, Fernando Mendoza checks every box. There is no question about that," said NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. on The Rich Eisen Show. "In any draft you talk about, he will be right there [at the top] ... To say this guy is not worthy to be the No. 1 pick is ridiculous. It is nonsense. To say he is not the best player in this draft, I do not know who is better. Because you are getting a guaranteed star at the quarterback position, which is the most important position in any sport in the world."

"And for the Raiders to have that pick, be so fortunate. Think about how lucky they are. Sometimes you have the No. 1 pick, and there is no quarterback. You have to force yourself to take someone else or wish you were in another year. They got lucky ... Raider Nation, be happy."

