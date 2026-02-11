Why Raider Nation Must Be Patient with Kubiak

Surrounded by franchise legends, Klint Kubiak became the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

There is real, tangible excitement surrounding this hire, as Kubiak and General Manager John Spytek kick off a rebuild for a Raiders organization that must hit the reset button. The team has tried to plug long-term holes with short-term solutions for far too long.

The Raiders have several young, exciting players, the second-most cap space in the NFL, and a wealth of 2026 NFL Draft capital for Kubiak to work with. It’s quite clear that he will be afforded a few years to turn this football team around and make it much more competitive.

For that reason, Raider Nation – and Raiders ownership – must be patient with Kubiak, as the first-time head coach goes through the growing pains of his first year on the job.

Why Raiders fans should give Klint Kubiak grace

While every NFL team says they’re in win-now mode, the Raiders shouldn’t be so eager to have their foot on the gas and should instead use the 2026 season as a year to allow Kubiak to get a feel for being a head coach while learning who his team is. While he has shown an excellent knack for play-calling and designing offenses, Kubiak will learn about the nuances of leading both sides of the ball and managing in-game situations and second-half adjustments. If he doesn’t nail it in year one, that doesn’t mean he can’t coach.

Kubiak’s team is also young. While his presumed quarterback, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza , is intelligent and a high-level processor, there will likely be an adjustment period for him, too, as he learns how to be an NFL QB.

Raiders fans should give Kubiak and Mendoza some grace as they get to know each other. If they don’t perform well in their first season, Raider Nation shouldn’t be ready to pull the plug.

Sure, the Raiders have lost a lot over the past four seasons, and this fanbase is eager to get back to the playoffs. However, they shouldn’t expect a postseason berth with a first-time head coach and rookie quarterback, and they shouldn’t give up on them if it doesn’t work immediately.

Las Vegas also plays in arguably the toughest division in football, and the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers aren’t ready to give up their playoff spots yet (and who knows with the Kansas City Chiefs?)

If Kubiak develops a strong culture in his first season and the team competes at a high level against some of the best teams in football, fans should feel encouraged by what he is building, even if it doesn’t translate into wins.

Instant gratification is an exception in the NFL, not the rule. It takes a year or two for rebuilding teams to become competitive; it rarely happens overnight. Raider Nation has seen coaches fired after one season in two consecutive years, but Kubiak won’t be the next. Even if he gets off to a slow start, he’ll be awarded another season, and Raiders fans should want that.

