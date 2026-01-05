Raiders Fire Pete Carroll — And the Cycle of Blame Continues

HENDERSON, Nev.—Moments ago, the Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Pete Carroll, making him the public bearer of blame for 2025.

The Las Vegas disaster, and bluntly, their wasted 2025 season, is over. A waste on so many fronts, the discombobulated franchise continues to sputter like a ship without a rudder, and the only good that came from it was the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Anyone pretending that the reason for the franchise's embarrassment this past season was all on Carroll is either disingenuous at worst or naive at best. The entire franchise is broken and in need of a complete rebuild.

Whispers and Innuendo

Whispers started early in the season, floating out of the Silver and Black’s team headquarters about the consideration of yet another new coach. Way sooner than the firing of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly on November 23, 2025.

The leaks and the rhetoric heated up after it, and some even leaked a possible retirement or stepping away from the franchise by Carroll.

Sources close to Carroll told me, “Absolutley no way,” that the future Hall of Fame coach would consider or do any of that. I was encouraged to ask him about it publicly. So, on December 21, 2025, after the Raiders' loss to the Houston Texans, I asked Carroll about the rebuild and whether he was interested in being part of it. His answer was direct and emphatic.

“I would love to. It's going to be challenging. It's a taxing challenge for us, but yeah. I really like this place and I like this team. I love working with [Las Vegas Raiders General Manager] ‘Johnny’ [John Spytek]. It's just mapping it out, putting it together and making sure that we bring people in that can really help us to challenge and compete with the guys we have just let that whole process take shape. It's just unfortunate there's not five, six, seven or eight wins in here that should have accompanied this season right now. It blows me away that this is the situation we're in because I have no space in my brain for this. Maybe it had to be this hard. I don't know, we'll see.”

Carroll had hoped to talk to Mark Davis after the season and explain that he was well aware of how to fix the Raiders and was willing to do so. Because of my knowledge of that intent, I had reported for weeks that it was, “Only Mark Davis can save Pete’s job.”

On Tuesday (12/30/25), I was told, “Even if that conversation happens, it’s over. The team is moving on,” by a source close to the situation.

Fighting for What

I had advocated that once it was evident and clear that the Raiders were not going to be competitive, they should look immediately to a full rebuild and start to place some of their key players on the back burner, in order to protect them from injury and help shorten the time frame for the once-feared franchise to get back to relevance.

I will dive deeper into this in the coming weeks, but for now, let me tell you about one conversation with a key Raiders player.

When vehemently disagreeing with me over my sentiments of shutting players down, “We are (Freaking) fighting here bro,” For what I asked? “To save Pete’s job, we have got to keep him if we are going to turn this around.”

As stated, I will revisit this in the coming weeks once I publish my deep dive into the disastrous 2025 Raiders nightmare.

What’s Next

Once again, another season produces another scapegoat after another season in which the legendary fan base was promised, “Just Win,” and simply got futility.

Names have been emerging for weeks as the Raiders' next head coach. I have disseminated them in my podcast, but the conventional wisdom in the building and around the NFL is that the Raiders would prefer a young offensive mind. Reports have also surfaced that Tom Brady is eyeing a New England Patriots reunion, with Vikings DC Brian Flores and former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll as OC.

The youth would afford them someone whom the organization would not have to face the backlash of a proven winner like Carroll, who wasn’t afraid to declare his opinion, or the brashness of an Antonio Pierce, who much more directly (internally) voiced his lack of appreciation for their holding him accountable for their decisions.

While having the number one overall pick is desirable, along with some key young offensive weapons in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, this is not an attractive job for the proven. The Raiders coveted 49ers DC Robert Saleh last offseason, as a DC he could emerge for the vacant job.

One NFL GM told Las Vegas Raiders On SI, “What proven coach would go there? You aren’t in charge, your legacy will take a hit, and if you can’t get along with Pete, who can you? That job will come down to a young guy who jumps at the chance, or an experienced guy who sees it as his last hope for a do-over. You would have to way overpay to get an experienced proven guy in there, with massive promises in writing, and that isn’t the feeling I get about their mindset.”

Other Names to Watch

Joe Brady, Offensive Coordinator, Buffalo Bills

Klint Kubiak, Offensive Coordinator, Seattle Seahawks

Mike LaFleur, Offensive Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

Other names and scenarios will surface; we will report on and explore them all for you. One thing is sure: another year wasted by Raider Nation in dreams of a return to relevance, let alone excellence.

