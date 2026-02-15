Why Jon Gruden Believes the Raiders Will Turn Things Around

Much of the Las Vegas Raiders' current situation can be dated back to Jon Gruden's resignation many years ago. Since Gruden's departure, the Raiders have had four different head coaches, including the newly-hired Klint Kubiak.

The Raiders have been the National Football League's posterchild for instability at the head coaching position, and it all started when Gruden walked away. The issues surrounding Gruden's departure were valid, but the point is, the Raiders have yet to recover from his sudden downfall.

Raiders' Past Ties to Its Future

Still, there is apparently no ill will between Gruden and the Raiders . As he firmly believes they will eventually figure things out. More specifically, Gruden believes that after the moves the Raiders have made and are expected to make, they will be back to relevancy in no time.

Las Vegas has had many head coaches in the years since Gruden left. However, one constant has been Raiders owner Mark Davis. Gruden, who spent many years with the Raiders organization is more than familiar with Davis, and his father, Al Davis. Gruden noted the differences between Al and Mark.

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden celebrates a 26-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with linebacker Cory Littleton at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

"Al grew up like I grew up. In a dark room, breaking down film. People don't realize (he) was (the) offensive line coach at The Citadel. He was (the) offensive line coach for the USC Trojans. Al Davis was a grinder, man," Gruden said on the Games with Names Podcast.

"Mark’s a businessman. I never knew Mark that well when I coached the Raiders in '98 to 2001. So, although they're from the same family and they got the same last name, they're completely different but very, very devoted to the Raiders. Mark Davis still treats the alumni extremely well. He’s very proud of his dad. He’s very proud of the Silver and Black, and that's why I think they'll be back."

Jan 9, 2018; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis reacts at a press conference to introduce Jon Gruden as head coach at the Raiders headquarters Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with Davis, Gruden and the Raiders have plenty of other reasons to be optimistic about the organization's future. Kubiak is a well-respected offensive mind who has proven himself on the highest of levels, winning the most recent Super Bowl as Seattle's offensive coordinator.

Las Vegas also has the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and is widely expected to hand Kubiak the best quarterback the Raiders have had in many years, Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders have nine additional picks in this year's draft and upwards of $100 million to spend in free agency.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with his teammates after rushing for a touchdown Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

