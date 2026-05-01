Former First Overall Pick Gives Newest Raider Mendoza Key Advice

When it comes to being the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, there is a lot of pressure to live up to being that pick. In this year's draft, the Raiders had that pick and took the top quarterback prospect, Fernando Mendoza, out of Indiana University.

The Raiders and Mendoza now want to get to work and get this thing rolling in the right direction for many years to come. The Raiders plan to let Mendoza sit back and learn the offense in his first season in the NFL.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Staying Patient

Even with that plan, some people do not like it because they think that if you are the first overall pick, you should be ready to play in the NFL. Not only ready to play but also play well.

That is what comes from that pick, and especially being at the quarterback position. Some fans think that the first overall pick, who is a quarterback, is going to be the savior of the team right away. That is simply not the reality for any quarterback who is taken with the first overall pick.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza Recieves Advice From Former First Overall Pick

Mendoza and the Raiders are not going to worry about any of the outside noise. The plan they have in place is the one that will be followed, unless something tells them otherwise. Mendoza is the answer for the Raiders, but the Raiders just do not want to throw him in the fire. The Raiders are a team still figuring things out, and they are not going to put their future quarterback in a position where his best interests are not served. They want him to be successful and set him up for that.

Former first-overall pick David Carr gave Fernando Mendoza advice on being picked at No. 1 and what comes with that pick.

Oct 16, 2005; Seattle, Wash, USA; Houston Texans quarterback #8 David Carr warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images © Copyright Mark J. Rebilas | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The hardest part is, Troy Aikman told me this, just be ready when your team is ready," said David Carr on the "Home Grown Podcast." "Let's say the Raiders are not ready this year; they are going to be ready soon. So you do not have to go in there and feel like you have to be the guy right away. It is going to be tough not to want to be that guy ... I remember being in training camp, and I felt like I had to make a splash ... Let us give this kid some time."