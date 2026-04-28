Hall of Fame QB Speaks on Coaching Raiders' Fernando Mendoza

There is a new quarterback in town for the Las Vegas Raiders. That quarterback is the first overall pick, Fernando Mendoza. This is a start to what many expect will be a stellar career for the former Heisman Trophy winner and National Championship winner.

The Raiders made it clear when they took him that he would be the future of this franchise. It still has Raider Nation buzzing, and that is going to be there for a long time. Mendoza is ready to prove that he is the real deal.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza is coming off one of the best seasons in college football. That didn't happen by accident, but obviously played into him getting drafted first overall by the Raiders. Despite being told he does not have a good arm and is not fast enough, Mendoza did not let that get to him.

Instead, he worked hard and improved each season in college, and when it was all said and done, everyone knew who Mendoza was, and that is when he worked his way all the way up to the number one spot in the draft.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza Worked With Super Bowl MVP & HOF Quarterback

Mendoza is looking to bring his work ethic, leadership, and football IQ to the Silver and Black and help improve the team now that he is in the NFL. For Mendoza, he said he has to earn the respect of his teammates and that leadership is not something that just comes to him because he is the No. 1 overall pick. Mendoza is ready to prove himself. That is what separates him from the rest and what makes him special. Mendoza is all about earning everything, and it will be no different in the NFL.

Mendoza is that quarterback because he has worked with some of the best to ever do it in the NFL. One of those quarterbacks who coached up Mendoza was Hall of Famer Kurt Warner .

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kurt Warner on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Pair Met Early On

"I actually met Fernando a number of years ago," said Hall of Famer Kurt Warner on " The Dan Patrick Show ." "He came out to my house to train, right when he was taking over as the starter at Cal. Same exuberance for the game. All the stuff that you see, when a camera's on him, is the same person I saw years ago. He just wanted to be great at the game."

"So it has been fun to watch that ascension. We are working on everything. We are on the field, and we are talking about technique, working on different throws."

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza now begins his career as the Raiders' franchise cornerstone.