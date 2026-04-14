Former QBs Speak on Raiders Situation at the Position

Since the Raiders signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, there has been a lot of talk around the NFL about how they will handle their quarterback situation going into next season. And if they stick to it all the way to Week 1 of the 2026 NFL campaign.

For the Raiders, it is a clear plan for what they want to do with the quarterback they just signed and the one they will take first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins Signing

The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins as a bridge quarterback, while their future quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, could develop and learn the offense this offseason and during the season. That is something the Raiders have been open about, from general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak to even Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. It is great to see that all three see the quarterback development the same way.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Some have wondered whether the Raiders will stick to that plan even if Mendoza shows in training camp that he is ready for the NFL right away and proves to the Silver and Black that he is the best quarterback on the roster. We have seen it in the past with NFL teams drafting a quarterback while they have a veteran as the bridge guy, then getting into training camp, and the rookie showing he is clearly the best option for the team right away.

Former quarterbacks Derek and David Carr spoke about the Raiders' unique quarterback situations on their podcast recently.

Carr Brothers See Way for Mendoza To Be the Starter

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I feel like Fernando is going to start Week 1 through," said David Carr. "Kirk will be there for insurance. Make sure the kid is all right. He will be good in the locker room with him. They will dig in, and Kirk is going to be able to say, 'This is what I was doing.' I feel like Mendoza could see sounds."

"I think he is going to be so ready and so prepared, he is going to blow him away that he will be there," said Derek Carr. "They [ Cousins & Mendoza ] look like they are on the same wavelength. They think the same way."

Dec 16, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images | David Kohl-Imagn Images

We are going to have to wait and see what this summer looks like in the quarterback room for the Raiders, but for now, Cousins is expected to be the starter for the Silver and Black.