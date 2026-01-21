Raiders' Head Coach Opening Just Got a Reputation Boost

It seems that the Las Vegas Raiders are taking their sweet time finding their next head coach. It makes sense why. Last time this franchise rushed through the process, they wound up hiring Pete Carroll without consulting their new general manager, John Spytek.

Now, he's working diligently alongside minority owner Tom Brady to ensure that their pick will have staying power.

Carroll lasted all of one 2-15 season. He marked the Raiders' third head coach in three years. The Las Vegas braintrust won't want to be in a situation where it has to hire a fifth in five seasons. Quite honestly, the franchise can't afford it.

While it's a good idea for Spytek and Brady to assess their options carefully, the talent pool is quickly drying up, and the longer they wait, the harder it will be for them to hire the right candidate.



Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hug after the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mike McDaniel still a possibility for the Raiders

To aid in their head-coaching search, the Las Vegas Raiders brass flew out two of their top applicants to South Beach to interview them in tandem with the Indiana Hoosiers' College Football Playoff National Championship victory over the Miami Hurricanes. That wasn't just an opportunity to speak further with their candidates; it was also a way to sell them on the job and the prospect of working with the presumed No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza.

That strategy might have worked on former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. The offensive innovator withdrew himself from consideration for the Cleveland Browns' job and is slated to accept the Los Angeles Chargers' offer to be their new offensive coordinator, even after meeting with Tom Brady and the Raiders in Miami.

The Chargers plan to hire Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



McDaniel is still a candidate for the Raiders and Ravens head coaching jobs. But if McDaniel is an OC in 2026, it’s expected to be in L.A. pic.twitter.com/ewS3LKQ10X — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2026

This was always a possibility. McDaniel would get the opportunity to draw up schemes for Justin Herbert, an experienced and talented quarterback who's yet to find playoff success. If he can bring his Herbert and the Chargers' offense to new heights, he'll likely have his pick of the litter for a head-coaching position in the next cycle.

However, the Raiders aren't out of the running yet, unlike with some of their other candidates. They also interviewed Kevin Stefanski, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons, and Jeff Hafley, who's taking over for McDaniel with the Dolphins. On the bright side, McDaniel hasn't outright rejected the Raiders like he did the Browns. He hasn't signed his contract with LA yet, with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting that he could still accept a head-coaching offer from Las Vegas or the Baltimore Ravens.

No deal has been signed. A head coaching spot could still materialize. But the OC job Mike McDaniel wants is with Justin Herbert in L.A. https://t.co/XtkiazM9m4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2026

Clearly, coaching the Raiders appears to be a more alluring prospect than taking the helm for the Browns, at least to McDaniel. The fact that Las Vegas is in consideration alongside an opportunity to compete with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens is great news for Sin City.

To see if the Raiders end up hiring Mike McDaniel, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr, and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.