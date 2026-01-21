1 Underrated Benefit of Fernando Mendoza's Championship Run for Raiders

Fernando Mendoza is virtually stamped as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. When the Las Vegas Raiders drew the first-overall selection following their 2-15 finish in the 2025 season, it was practically a lock that they'd be taking a quarterback.

Geno Smith showed that he wasn't the answer for this franchise, and the fanbase could use the infusion of life and energy that comes with taking a new cornerstone under center.

There was still a bit of a debate between Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore for the top prospect, though. The Indiana Hoosiers' Heisman winner shut that down resoundingly with a 56-22 blowout victory over the Ducks to advance to the College Football Playoff Championship Game. That effectively cemented him as the 2026 class's premier asset.



Raiders weren't just interviewing — they were pitching, too

After his tremendous Heisman campaign and his run through the College Football Playoff, there wasn't much Fernando Mendoza could have done in the championship bout against the Miami Hurricanes to hurt his draft stock.

Through his first three games in the CFP for the Indiana Hoosiers, he had totaled 591 yards and nine touchdowns to just one interception on 78 percent passing, with wins over prestigious programs in the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oregon Ducks.

He thoroughly outplayed Julian Sayin, Ty Simpson, and Dante Moore back-to-back-to-back. And yet, the Las Vegas Raiders brass still made sure to fly down to Miami to watch his final NCAA performance. They were rewarded with an absolute treat, as he put up 186 yards, one touchdown, and no turnovers in a narrow 27-21 triumph to win it all.



During their trip to South Beach, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek interviewed two of their head-coaching candidates: Mike McDaniel, formerly of the Miami Dolphins, and Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero. For a franchise that's been through as much recent turmoil as the Raiders, it's more than just identifying the best person for the job. Sometimes, it means having to sell the top talent available on their opening as a landing spot

Someone like McDaniel might wind up getting multiple offers. If not at head coach, he's probably the most desirable offensive coordinator available right now. It wouldn't be shocking to see him turn down the Raiders job to be an OC for an elite team, like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, or Buffalo Bills. Now, though, Las Vegas was able to have him in the building while its presumptive new quarterback just led his team to a national championship. Mendoza is a hell of a selling point.

