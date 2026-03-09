Raiders Get Big Boost in 2026 NFL Draft Compensatory Announcement

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting more draft picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders are getting two compensatory picks. The Raiders were notified that they will be getting these picks on Monday. The Raiders are starting their rebuild, and these picks will add to the players they will bring in in the draft next month.

The Raiders now have 11 picks going into the draft, and they are going to want to make the most of them as they are looking to get this thing going in the right direction.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Get to More Draft Picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Raiders have started signing players in free agency, and they are looking to add depth to this team as well. That is when the picks will come into play late in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders are making all the right moves so far. The Raiders want to get these assets for general manager John Spytek, head coach Klint Kubiak , and minority owner Tom Brady. Those three will be making the picks, and they have a lot of different options now, which is great news for the Silver and Black.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Separate from the special compensatory picks, a team that suffers a net loss of compensatory free agents (CFAs) during the previous free-agent signing period is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks, per the league," said Dan Parr of NFL.com. "Also, a team that lost the same number of CFAs that it gained could be eligible for a selection at the end of Round 7 if the value of the CFAs it lost exceeds that of the CFAs it gained."

"The compensatory picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7, with no team allowed to receive more than four. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors."

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

These two extra picks will come for the Raiders in the fourth round at No. 134 overall and in the fifth round at No. 175 overall.

The Raiders could move up and use those two picks to do that. The Raiders also could stay put and get two steals in the fourth and fifth rounds. It is all about taking the right players that fit the Raiders and what they are trying to do to build for the future. The Raiders have set themselves up great, and now they just need to execute. That has been the challenge for this franchise for a long time. Now they have the right personnel in the building.