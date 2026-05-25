How Raiders Can Approach Defense - From All Three Levels

The Las Vegas Raiders have been surprisingly sound on the defensive side of the football over the past few years, despite not having much household talent.

Former Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham departed for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, so Rob Leonard takes over that role. He hasn't been a DC before, so his approach to defensive playcalling remains a mystery.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, we do know he has been excellent at developing defensive linemen, specializing in helping young defenders master their fundamentals. Will that translate to the rest of the defense?

Since we don't know what Leonard's defense will look like as a whole, let's break down how the Raiders can approach that side of the ball.

Defensive Line: Blitz Heavy

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a play with defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Many of the most successful defenses in recent memory like to send multiple players after the quarterback.

If Leonard wants to get aggressive in the new 3-4 base defense, he can deploy Maxx Crosby and some of the linebackers to crash downhill, like Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. Crosby certainly won't have any disagreement with being turned loose and destroying opposing offensive linemen.

Being a blitz-heavy defense means offenses are under constant pressure, and most quarterbacks struggle to produce against such attacks. Leonard should consider blitzing his opponents heavily.

Linebackers: Downhill and Fast

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Similar to the defensive line, the Raiders' linebackers need to be lightning quick in an attacking style.

Dean and Walker are athletic and can both move sideline-to-sideline, so they should be able to fit the run up the gaps and slow down stretch runs. It wouldn't hurt for both of them to be above average in pass coverage, too.

Linebacker play hasn't been an issue for the Raiders in the past, and adding two quality players in that spot for a new scheme should only help. If the Raiders' linebackers are attacking, opposing run games won't have a chance.

Secondary: Ball Hawks

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders don't necessarily need crazy athletes or freak speed in the defensive backfield; they just need players who can take the football away.

Adding players like Treydan Stukles in the 2026 NFL Draft should help, as he recorded seven career interceptions with four coming in his last year at Arizona. As long as players can identify what the quarterback is going to do with the ball and record interceptions and fumbles, they should be fine.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders do not want opposing offenses to run free behind the secondary, so they should be smart about attacking the passing game. If they're shutting down the airways, they'll give themselves a chance to win more games.