Grading the Raiders' Addition of LB Nakobe Dean

The Las Vegas Raiders not only sent a message at the start of the league's legal tampering period. Not only did they send the message loud and clear, but they also did so quickly.

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Raiders' Move with Precision

Las Vegas spent the first part of Monday's legal tampering period addressing arguably their top needs. Those included additions to their group of wide receivers and their offensive line. Yet, the Raiders quietly had growing holes on the defensive side of the ball.

The Raiders traded Maxx Crosby, leaving a sizable void at defensive end. However, they made three moves on Monday that should help compensate the loss of their best player. The Raiders made several bold moves to address their defensive needs on Monday.

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that the Raiders signed former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean. The linebacker will immediately upgrade the Raiders' linebacking corps, while also making the unit much faster and younger than it was in 2025.

"Former Eagles LB Nakobe Dean agreed to a 3-year deal with the Raiders," Schefter said.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) stands during the National Anthem before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It would be hard for the Raiders to find a better player for the defense they want to run. That is especially true considering how bare the Raiders' group of linebackers was set to become with Devin White, Elandon Roberts, and Jamal Adams set to hit free agency.

The addition of Dean and Quay Walker was a solid move for the Raiders, individually and in combination. Las Vegas still must thoroughly address the position group, but there is a lot less pressure on their shoulders to do so after adding Dean and Walker.

Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images | Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Raiders general manager John Spytek undoubtedly did his research on Dean, as he has a close connection with the general manager who drafted Dean, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. Earlier this offseason, Spytek explained their working relationship.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Howie [Roseman] is great, and he's one of the best at what he does, and he finds value in places. So, and I mean this with respect to Howie, I always watch myself a little bit when he calls because he's so good at what he does, but he's been great,” Spytek said.

“He's been a great mentor to me. He's taught me a lot. I learned a lot from him in the year and a half, two years I was with him in Philly when he moved into the personnel department. And he's been a great resource for me as I've got this job."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Grade: B, with a Caveat.

There should be little doubt about Dean's ability to play the game at a high level. He likely would not have hit free agency had he played for a roster any less than one of the best in the league, as the Eagles have. However, even still, Philadelphia likely would have kept him if not for his injury history.

That will be the Raiders' primary concern. That is the biggest gamble of the Dean signing. His skills on the field are undeniable. However, if he continues to get hurt often, the Raiders could still be in trouble at the position. Still, on the surface, signing Dean is a significant get for Spytek and the Raiders.