How Raiders Can Begin Greg Olson Era with a Bang

The Las Vegas Raiders needed to do something. They've gotten off to a horrific start to the Pete Carroll era in the 2025 NFL season, currently sitting at just 2-9 through the first 12 weeks of the campaign. It can't be said that the franchise isn't trying to shake things up, as the Raiders have fired former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly following an abysmal showing on that side of the ball in the first 11 games of the year.



In his place, Head Coach Pete Carroll elevated former quarterbacks coach Greg Olson to fill the void in an interim capacity. There's some good news for Olson and the Raiders here. He has plenty of experience as an OC, having spent 14 years in the NFL as one, serving stints with the Detroit Lions, St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders from 2013 to 2014 and again between 2018 and 2021.



Olson has had some mixed results so far in his career, but with Las Vegas this time around, he has an extremely low bar to try to clear. During Kelly's reign, the Raiders were tied for dead last in the league in points per game and 30th in average yards.



Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) hands the ball to Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Can Raiders come out swinging?



It won't take much for the Las Vegas Raiders to improve upon their offensive performance from Chip Kelly's time on the sideline. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Kelly's dysfunction went far beyond the actual on-field results and statistics, as he told The Rich Eisen Show:



"There were times, I was told, where Chip Kelly was repeatedly botching the play calls,” he said.

Greg Olson will face a staunch Los Angeles Chargers defense in his first game back as offensive coordinator, one that could be looking for revenge after suffering a 35-7 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last game. FanDuel isn't expecting much from Olson or his new-look attack. Geno Smith's line is set at 203.5 passing yards, and Brock Bowers is at 58.5 yards receiving. Chances are Ashton Jeanty will be good to go after suffering a minor ankle injury in Las Vegas' last game against the Cleveland Browns, but he doesn't have any props listed yet due to his questionable tag.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

To get all of the Raiders' key player props this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.