How Raiders Can Slow Down Offensive Juggernaut Bills

After the first three games of the 2026 season, the Las Vegas Raiders' defense looked like one of the best units in the league.

They weren't letting teams into the end zone. They were forcing turnovers. They were getting pressure without blitzing. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard seemed to be pressing all the right buttons.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, in the last two weeks, things have come back down to earth a bit. The Kansas City Chiefs tagged the Raiders for 30 points, while the New England Patriots hung 45 on them.

For a Raiders team that wants to show it is legit in 2026, the defense needs to bounce back this week. The only problem: they're playing the Buffalo Bills, who boast one of the league's best offenses.

Raiders Face a Juggernaut

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills rank third in the league in total offense, first in scoring offense, and first in EPA per play. They are, at worst, one of the three best offenses in the NFL.

That is largely because of quarterback Josh Allen's superhuman abilities and the play-calling from first-year head coach Joe Brady, who has engineered impressive offenses at the college and professional level.

Leonard once again has his work cut out for him, facing one of the best offenses in the NFL. He has probably had a few late nights looking for ways to slow down Allen and this Bills offense.

Slowing Down the Star

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders face a task many have tried, and few have succeeded at: slowing down the best quarterback in the league.

Allen has been exceptional again this season, throwing seven touchdowns and rushing for eight. The Raiders have some talented defenders, but it takes a different level of talent to stay in front of Allen.

He can make tight-window throws, drop a 60-yard pass in the bucket off his back foot, and scramble for explosive gains. It will take everything the Raiders have to limit Allen's effectiveness.

How To Stop the Bills

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) forces a fumble by Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was an easy answer to stopping the Bills, somebody would have figured it out by now.

However, Leonard may want to consider sending pressure at Allen and forcing some of the Bills' receivers to beat them. That has not always worked for Buffalo, and if the Raiders want to get back on track, they may have to try some things they don't usually do.

James Cook is one of the best running backs in the league, so keying in on stopping him from getting loose should also be top of mind. It will take everything the Raiders have, and then some, if they want to get this win.